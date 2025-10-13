Could Packers Wideout Make Sense for Receiver-needy Giants?
The New York Giants need some receiver help for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. To no one’s surprise, general manager Joe Schoen has reportedly been calling around the league to see if anyone might be willing to do business.
While it’s unknown which teams Schoen and the Giants have contacted, one potential team with an abundance of receivers who might be willing to do business would be the GreenGreen Bay Packers.
The Packers currently have Christian Watson (PUP)and Jayden Reed (IR) unavailable due to injuries.
Reed is still reportedly “weeks away” from returning after having surgery on his clavicle and foot, while Watson, who is coming off a torn ACL suffered at the end of the 2024 season, is believed to be close to returning to action.
If Watson does indeed return in the next week or so, he would join Romeo Doubs, first-rounder Matthew Golden, Malik Heath, Dontayvion Wicks, and third-round pick Savion Williams, giving the Packers an abundance of receivers..
Perhaps the Giants could pry away the 25-year-old Doubs, who, although having seen targets in the Packers’ first five games, is in the final year of his four-year contract signed in 2022.
Doubs, if traded, would only cost the acquiring team $200,352 per week that he’s on the new team’s roster, that figure representing one-seventeenth of his $3.406 million base salary.
If the trade were to be made to the Giants after Week 9 concludes (which would be a couple days before the Nov. 4 trade deadline), he would only cost the Giants $1.602 million for the rest of the year, money that the Giants would have to find through a contract restructure or two given they currently have $473,899 in cap space as of Sunday night.
What would Doubs bring to Giants?
Doubs, 6-foot-2 and 204 pounds, isn’t a true No. 1 receiver in the way Malik Nabers is. But Doubs has been productive in his career.
He’s finished the last two seasons with 600+ receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. So far this season, Doubs, who is primarily an outside receiver but who does have experience playing in the slot, has 13 catches on 19 pass targets (68.4% catch rate) for 179 yards and four touchdown receptions, and a 53.6% contested catch rate through the first five weeks of this season.
Doubs also has experience on special teams, albeit just 10 career snaps on the Packers’ various units over his career.
The Giants, who have seven picks in next year’s draft, a group that does not include a third-round pick, could look to give up a Day 3 pick that could develop into a higher pick if Doubs meets set performance criteria.
The Packers, meanwhile, have only six picks in next year’s draft after acquiring edge Micah Parsons from the Cowboys, with the Packers’ first-round pick belonging to Dallas.
While they won’t get a first-rounder for Doubs if they were to make him available via trade, they could find an offer from the Giants enticing, considering that the Packers are not projected to land any comp picks in next year’s draft.
The one drawback, however, is that the Giants and Packers are set to meet in Week 11 (Nov. 16) of this season, a factor that might discourage the Packers from doing business with the Giants unless an offer is too good to pass up.
