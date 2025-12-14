Once again, the New York Giants have put their fans in a terrible predicament. Baffling in-game management, devastating penalties, and a failure to play up to contract and ability have resulted in a mentally draining 2-11 campaign .

The only upside to another lost year is that Big Blue is currently positioned to hold the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Teams like the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders could be motivated to trade up for a quarterback, giving the Giants considerable leverage. But there is one problem, which Bleacher Report recently pointed out.

When listing every team's nightmare scenario for the final stretch of the season, Brad Gagnon zeroed in on New York's remaining schedule.

"They win several games against a soft December schedule that includes matchups with the Commanders, Vikings, and Raiders, costing them a primo pick in the 2026 draft."

If the organization loses the opportunity to pit QB-needy squads against each other in a fierce bidding war, all because of a late-season surge , it would be quintessential 2010-20s Giants. They blew several opportunities to build momentum in October and November, only to finish strong in December.

Leave it to this franchise to ignite well after it is mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. The same thing happened last year when Drew Lock threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns against a playoff-seeking Indianapolis Colts squad. New York went from No. 1 to No. 4 after earning a 45-33 win.

The team managed to get two promising players in the 2025 NFL Draft, regardless. Still, perhaps general manager Joe Schoen could have amassed more draft capital if the Giants had maintained their position.

Would the NY Giants be better off ending the year on a high note?

Whether fans like it or not, there is a decent possibility the Giants win at least one of their four remaining games . The Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders are arguably just as bad as New York, if not worse.

The Minnesota Vikings face great uncertainty on offense, and the Dallas Cowboys have an extremely leaky secondary.

Despite all their flaws, it is certainly feasible that the Giants conclude the 2025-26 season with at least a couple more wins. Doing so would knock them off the top of the draft board and potentially limit the number of impactful prospects they can select in April.

There could be a benefit to claiming these supposedly "meaningless" victories, however. Rookie QB Jaxson Dart and beaten-down Big Blue would head into the offseason with more confidence and enthusiasm.

The former Ole Miss standout already has plenty of bravado, but it is still important for him to experience what it is like to prevail in close games. Losing can help the organization achieve its long-term goals, but it might also demoralize the locker room in the short term.

Ultimately, there is nothing ownership can do. Even if the shot-callers would prefer New York to lose out, both general manager Joe Schoen and interim head coach Mike Kafka are seemingly under pressure to achieve something positive before the season's end.

Fans will have to wait and see how everything unfolds, but they should definitely prepare themselves for the possibility of tumbling down the NFL Draft order for a second straight year.

