Daniel Jones Breaks Silence About Demotion, Post-Giants Future
Ever since the New York Giants drafted quarterback Daniel Jones sixth overall in 2019, he has been almost robotic in keeping his emotions to himself, no matter how extreme the circumstances.
That is until Thursday, when Jones, holding what was likely his final press conference as a member of the team, delivered a heartfelt statement expressing his appreciation for the opportunity to wear a Giants uniform and acknowledging that he hadn’t done enough to deliver the wins that the Giants fans so richly deserved.
“The opportunity to play for the New York Giants was truly a dream come true, and I'm extremely grateful to the mayor and Tisch families for the chance to play here,” Jones said, reading from a prepared statement.
“The Giants are truly a first-class organization and have nothing but genuine respect and appreciation for the people who built it and helped carry on that tradition. I've met so many special people and created relationships that will truly last a lifetime. Thank you.
“All my teammates, coaches and staff that have done so much for me these past six years, there've been some great times, but of course, we all wish there'd been more of those. I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. No one wanted to win more games worse than me, and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation.
“Of course, this season has been disappointing for all. And, of course, I wish I could have done more. I'm a hundred percent accountable for my part. I did not play well. I did not play well enough consistently enough to help the team get the results.
“The reality of the NFL is it's hard to win games and requires consistent performance from everyone involved. We didn't do that well enough. So the idea to change something happens, and I understand.
“I love the game. I love being part of a team. I'm excited for the next opportunity. I know there's a lot of good football in front of me, and I'm excited about that to all the fans. I have deep respect and appreciation for your passion and love for the Giants. The fans are a huge part of what makes playing for the Giants so special. Thank you.”
Jones, who seemed to get choked up toward the end of his 12-minute media session, said he was “still processing” what had happened and what he was going to do in the immediate future, including whether he would remain with the team for the rest of the season.
“For now, I'm doing the best I can to help Tommy (DeVito) prepare, help the team prepare, and that's what I'm gonna do,” he said.
Jones said deciding whether he remains with the team will first hinge on what’s best for the franchise moving forward.
Jones didn’t provide details about his conversation on Monday with general manager Joe Schoen or head coach Brian Daboll. Still, he did admit that his $23 million injury guarantee was “a piece of the conversation.”
Did he, then, offer to waive the injury guarantee in exchange for holding onto his job?
“I want to play. I wanna be on the field. I tried to do as much as I could to make that possible and create a situation where we were both comfortable,” Jones said.
“But most of those discussions went on with my agent and Joe. I wanna play. I wanna be on the field, but it's the unfortunate business side.”
Jones appeared to fight back tears near the end when he was asked about the support he received from his teammates who spoke up on his behalf.
“Like I said, I created a lot of great relationships here with the guys here and definitely appreciate the support, but it's about the team and what's best for the team,” he said. “I know the guys will be ready to go. I know Tommy will be ready to go this week.”