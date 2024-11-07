Darius Slayton (Concussion) Trending in Wrong Direction, Plus a New Concern on the O-line
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton, who remains in the early stages of the league’s concussion protocol, missed his second day of practice Thursday and is unlikely to accompany the team to Munich, Germany, when they leave Thursday night, head coach Brian Daboll said.
Slayton is currently dealing with his second concussion this season. Earlier this year, he was able to progress through the protocol quickly and not miss any playing time, but his latest concussion, which he suffered in the Giants' Week 9 loss to the Washington Commanders, is apparently more severe.
If Slayton is declared out of Sunday’s game, second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt will get the nod. Last year’s third-round pick Hyatt has been an afterthought for the Giants this year.
In eight games (two starts), he’s had just eight targets, of which he’s caught only one ball for six yards, coming in a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Hyatt is still looking for his first NFL career touchdown after catching 23 of 40 pass targets last year for 373 yards.
In other injury news, receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) will not practice again today as he continues to trend toward missing another game due to his injury.
Guard Greg Van Roten (shoulder), who missed Wednesday’s practice, is trending in the right direction, as are kicker Graham Gano (hamstring/IR) and punter Jamie Gillan (hamstring).
Something new to watch is offensive tackle Chris Hubbard, who was not spotted at practice due to illness. It’s unclear if Hubbard will be well enough to fly to Germany tonight with the team, but this is something to watch since Hubbard is currently the starting left tackle.
Check back later for the full Giants and Panthers injury reports.
New York Giants Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Jamie Gillan
P
Left Hamstring
Limited
Dexter Lawrence II
DT
NIR - Rest Day
DNP
-
Darius Slayton
WR
Concussion
DNP
DNP
Ty Summers
LB
Ankle
Limited
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
Achilles
DNP
DNP
Greg Van Roten
G
Shoulder
DNP
Graham Gano*
K
Hamstring
Limited
Theo Johnson
TE
Knee/Back
Limited
Chris Hubbard
OT
Illness
--
DNP
Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.
* Denotes player is on IR and has been designated to return.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Status
Jadaveon Clowney
OLB
NIR - Rest/Knee
DNP
Ikem Ekwonu
OT
Ankle
DNP
Jaycee Horn
CB
NIR - Rest
DNP
Chubba Hubbard
RB
NIR - Rest
DNP
Josey Jewll
LB
NIR - Rest
DNP
A'shawn Robinson
DE
NIR - Rest
DNP
Adam Thielen
WR
Hamstring
DNP
DeShawn Williams
DE
Illness
DNP
Xavier Woods
S
NIR-Rest/Shoulder
DNP
Lonnie Johnson, Jr.
S
Quadricep
Limited
Jamme Robinson
S
Knee
Limited
Jonathon Brooks
RB
Knee
Full
Jaden Crumedy
DT
Ankle
Full
Jordan Fuller
S
Hamstring
Full
Feleipe Franks
TE
Concussion
Full
Tommy Tremble
TE
Back
Full
D.J. Wonnum
OLB
Quadricep
Full