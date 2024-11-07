Giants Country

Darius Slayton (Concussion) Trending in Wrong Direction, Plus a New Concern on the O-line

Slayton doesn't look like he'll make the trip to Germany. Also, the Giants have a new concern on the offensive line.

Patricia Traina

Oct 13, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) can't get to a pass defended by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (20) during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
/ Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton, who remains in the early stages of the league’s concussion protocol, missed his second day of practice Thursday and is unlikely to accompany the team to Munich, Germany, when they leave Thursday night, head coach Brian Daboll said.

Slayton is currently dealing with his second concussion this season. Earlier this year, he was able to progress through the protocol quickly and not miss any playing time, but his latest concussion, which he suffered in the Giants' Week 9 loss to the Washington Commanders, is apparently more severe. 

If Slayton is declared out of Sunday’s game, second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt will get the nod. Last year’s third-round pick Hyatt has been an afterthought for the Giants this year. 

In eight games (two starts), he’s had just eight targets, of which he’s caught only one ball for six yards, coming in a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Hyatt is still looking for his first NFL career touchdown after catching 23 of 40 pass targets last year for 373 yards. 

In other injury news, receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) will not practice again today as he continues to trend toward missing another game due to his injury. 

Guard Greg Van Roten (shoulder), who missed Wednesday’s practice, is trending in the right direction, as are kicker Graham Gano (hamstring/IR) and punter Jamie Gillan (hamstring).

Something new to watch is offensive tackle Chris Hubbard, who was not spotted at practice due to illness. It’s unclear if Hubbard will be well enough to fly to Germany tonight with the team, but this is something to watch since Hubbard is currently the starting left tackle.

Check back later for the full Giants and Panthers injury reports.

New York Giants Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Jamie Gillan

P

Left Hamstring

Limited

Dexter Lawrence II

DT

NIR - Rest Day

DNP

-

Darius Slayton

WR

Concussion

DNP

DNP

Ty Summers

LB

Ankle

Limited

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

Achilles

DNP

DNP

Greg Van Roten

G

Shoulder

DNP

Graham Gano*

K

Hamstring

Limited

Theo Johnson

TE

Knee/Back

Limited

Chris Hubbard

OT

Illness

--

DNP

Bold denotes a change in status/new addition to the report.

* Denotes player is on IR and has been designated to return.

Carolina Panthers Injury Report

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Status

Jadaveon Clowney

OLB

NIR - Rest/Knee

DNP

Ikem Ekwonu

OT

Ankle

DNP

Jaycee Horn

CB

NIR - Rest

DNP

Chubba Hubbard

RB

NIR - Rest

DNP

Josey Jewll

LB

NIR - Rest

DNP

A'shawn Robinson

DE

NIR - Rest

DNP

Adam Thielen

WR

Hamstring

DNP

DeShawn Williams

DE

Illness

DNP

Xavier Woods

S

NIR-Rest/Shoulder

DNP

Lonnie Johnson, Jr.

S

Quadricep

Limited

Jamme Robinson

S

Knee

Limited

Jonathon Brooks

RB

Knee

Full

Jaden Crumedy

DT

Ankle

Full

Jordan Fuller

S

Hamstring

Full

Feleipe Franks

TE

Concussion

Full

Tommy Tremble

TE

Back

Full

D.J. Wonnum

OLB

Quadricep

Full

Published |Modified
