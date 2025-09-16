Darius Slayton: NY Giants' Offensive Breakout is Sustainable
Receiver Darius Slayton is one of the few New York Giants who can truly act like he's been there before.
As the longest-tenured Giant, Slayton is one of the few left over from the last blue team that broke the half-century mark in single-game yardage, getting 506 in Sunday's 40-37 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Though his brain was rendered to a state of "glitching" after the Giants were on the wrong end of the shootout at the AT&T corral, Slayton is at least somewhat at peace because he believes what the Giants showed on Sunday is sustainable.
"I think that level of quick strike at any moment is exactly what we aspire to be. We showed that today, and hopefully we'll be able to keep that going," Slayton said.
"Wan'Dale (Robinson) and Malik (Nabers) are fast and (Dallas) gave them space over top, and Russ gave them balls that they ran up under and they ran them down ... How do we get the ball down the field? That's how to get it up. Be aggressive."
In the prior instance, the Giants put up 552 yards in a 41-35 win over Washington in a meaningless shootout in Landover that served as one of the closers of Slayton's rookie year in December 2019.
The Big Blue faithful need little reminder that their team has long struggled to capitalize on any potential momentum from that game, as the offense has routinely sputtered over the last five-plus seasons, leading them to trust former Buffalo Bills offensive mastermind Brian Daboll in the head coach's spot.
Sunday in Arlington was a welcome reprieve, as the Giants had one of their most explosive games in recent memory. To Slayton's point, Nabers and Robinson kept New York in the game with triple-figure yardage games on a career day for Russell Wilson.
With Nabers and Robinson accounting for nearly 70 percent of the 450 yards Wilson accumulated on Sunday, the duo broke another lengthy drought on the Giant ledgers, becoming the first duo to earn at least 140 yards in the same game since October 2018 (Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard).
Slayton himself got in on the fun with a 52-yard grab in the third quarter that led to a Graham Gano field goal.
Alas for New York, the luck of the (Fighting) Irish did them in, as former Notre Dame kicker Brandon Aubrey booted equalizing and finalizing field goals that spelled the Giants' doom. The loss dropped the Giants to 5-20-1 in divisional games since the 2020 campaign.
"If my man for the Cowboys didn't have a bionic leg, you would probably win against 30 to 29 other teams," Slayton declared. "But that wasn't the reality, and we came up short. We have to find a way to be better and close these games out."
The Giants' next opportunity to do so lands in a high-profile spot on Sunday night, which will see them host the winless Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).
