Darius Slayton Sees Growth in NY Giants Receiver Malik Nabers
If you thought New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers was pretty awesome as a rookie, it sounds like the best is yet to come.
Nabers, the Giants' first-round draft pick last year, had himself a stellar rookie campaign, recording 1,204 yards on 109 receptions and seven touchdowns–all that in 15 games.
What’s more, Nabers set several franchise records, including most receptions in a single season (109), and was the first Giants rookie to record 100+ receptions in a season.
Yes, NAbers was sensational. But as he gets ready for his second NFL campaign, Nabers hasn’t come close to scratching the surface of what he’s capable of doing.
And teammate Darius Slayton, whom Nabers has, in the past, acknowledged as being an example of a pro who helped him navigate some of the intricacies of life in the NFL, thinks the best is yet to come from the second-year receiver out of LSU.
“I think he’s definitely done a good job of learning, but I think he’s grown probably mostly in ways that are outside the game,” Slayton said this week.
“I think he’s grown a lot in his routine, his habits, and trying to lead when he can. He’s grown a lot in those areas, which are some of the most important ones.”
There’s no question that NAbers has shown a newfound growth in his maturity. Whereas during his rookie season, he was focused on just trying to fit in and was more on the quiet side, Nabers has, of late, shown a lot more maturity and confidence in having found his voice and speaking up as a leader should.
“ Last year, like you said, I was coming in, didn’t know a lot of people, trying to feel myself around, trying to develop that relationship in the locker room with guys, but I think my teammates want me to voice my opinions,” Nabers said.
“They feel like I’m a key factor in this football team, so for me to have that also, word play or say so, just speaking out, trying to get the team going, or if I see anything, just saying something.”
Nabers said he’s appreciative of his teammates for having encouraged him to be more of a leader and for being receptive to what he has to say.
“That just goes to show how much my teammates believe in me and they want me to do those types of things,” he said. “I don’t speak a lot, but when it’s necessary to speak, I will speak. When things are not going well, I will speak my opinions and try to get everybody on the same page.”
Nabers put that willingness to speak up on display during Wednesday’s practice when he became fired up over something. He didn’t divulge what set him off, however, but added that he had his say and moved on.
“Things get heated out there, but everything gets resolved when we have those one-on-one conversations,” he said.
“We had the one-on-one conversation when I got in here, but you know, it was practice. Things are going to happen like that. It takes bigger people to resolve the situation and come back the next day, fixing everything. It’s good.”
Expect to see more of the same from Nabers, who, while admitting it’s not a natural thing for him to be vocal, believes it’s something he needs to do as a team leader.
“Sometimes you have to step out of your comfort zone,” he said.
“If we want everything to go right this season, your best players have to do those things, and I have to do those things when the offense isn’t going well or we don’t have our vocal leaders. It’s up to me to try to get that going, try to get an offense going, and stuff like that.
“I want to do those things, but it’s not in my comfort zone a lot right now, but I have been taking those steps forward to do those types of things.”
