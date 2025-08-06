Darius Slayton Would Rather Win Than Climb NY Giants Receiver Leaderboard
Darius Slayton has a chance to make some moves in the New York Giants' record books.
Slayton, who currently sits 18th in franchise annuals with 3,897 receiving yards, could end up passing guys like former receiver Sterling Shepard (16th, 4,095 yards), tight end Jeremy Shockey (15th, 4,228 yards), and receiver Victor Cruz (11th, 4,549) to get into the top 10 in franchise receiving yards.
That is, of course, if Slayton, who is entering his seventh NFL season, stays on pace with 650 receiving yards this season, which has been his average annual total since coming to the Giants in 2019 in the fifth round.
“Profound respect for all the names, all guys who played here before me, all guys who were good players here before me,” he said during a video call with reporters on Tuesday.
It hasn’t been easy for Darius Slayton
He’s just one man, of course, but what Slayton brings to the table are qualities that head coach Brian Daboll admires and appreciates, most specifically a selflessness in how Slayton conducts his business.
It started during Daboll’s first year as head coach. Slayton was a healthy scratch in the beginning, but rather than pout or demand a trade, the former Auburn wideout shut his mouth, kept his head down, and kept working.
That approach quickly got Slayton back into the lineup, and he went on to finish as the Giants' receiving leader in yardage for the third time in his career that season.
Even then, Slayton still had to handle adversity. He reached performance escalators in his contract, but the Giants, who were cap-strapped, gave him an ultimatum: take a pay cut or be cut.
Slayton chose to take the pay cut, committed to the vision and direction the new regime had for the team. And yet all it got him was more losing, more heartache, and more frustration, to the point where when his contract was up, he began weighing his options.
Ultimately, Slayton returned to the Giants on a two-year deal. But after having yet another 700+ yard season, he sought an extension that would assure him of some long-term stability, something he didn’t get.
And yet he kept on ticking, his eyes firmly on the goal of helping the team win in whatever way was asked of him, never once complaining to the media or making demands to be traded.
A True Professional
Slayton’s approach to his job has won the respect of his head coach.
“Slayton is an excellent teammate and he’s been that way since I’ve been here,” Daboll said.
“He’s been productive in the things that we’ve asked him to do. He’s an excellent leader, and I know people maybe don’t see it, but from behind the scenes, and I’d say particularly this year, he’s been vocal, a very good communicator, sets the standard on how we should practice, and that’s why we wanted him back.”
The biggest thing about Slayton, Daboll said, has been his perseverance when the odds have been stacked against him.
“He’s a good veteran to have on this football team. It hasn’t always been easy for him. He’s had some rocky times, and he's kind of always persevered,” he said.
“I know the first year I got here, how it started, and then he just kept on grinding and grinding, and you have an appreciation for people like that who can weather storms and overcome things and then look pretty good at it coming out from the back side,” Daboll added.
Slayton's a much bigger goal
While moving up in the record book would be something special for Slayton, there’s something else that he’s more focused on, and that is helping the Giants, who are 30-61-1 with him in the lineup, win more games and hopefully get something that Hakeem Nicks, Mario Manningham, Shockey, and Cruz all have: A Giants Super Bowl championship.
“Even if I had, even if I had the NFL record for yards through seven years in the NFL, it wouldn't change the fact of the games that we've not been able to win in my time here,” he said wistfully.
“Ultimately, I'd much rather catch them in Super Bowl rings than I would yardage, but you know, hopefully if I'm blessed enough to get past 'em in yards, then so be it,” he said.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.