Decision Day: Has Giants QB Eli Manning Been Voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
Is retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, worthy of immortality in Canton?
That's the question Giants Nation will find out on Thursday evening when the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is announced at the annual NFL Honors program.
SI.com's Matt Verderame, , called Manning "a fascinating case.," adding, "While he was never considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the game during his playing days, he won two Super Bowls and was an integral part of both, each time taking down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots."
Verderame opines that the Super Bowl victories " carry major weight." However, Manning's critics will likely point to his .500 regular season record (117-117) as a reason to keep him out (a weak argument since a won-loss record encompasses the entire team and not just one player).
Still, others might point to the fact that the 44-year-old never won MVP, finished as the league leader in passing yards, or was named an All-Pro during his 16-year career.
We'll get the answer Thursday night. Meanwhile, here is our recent coverage of the topic.
Why Eli Manning Belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
He'll likely have his critics who believe he's not the shoo-in that his older brother Peyton is, but you better bELIve that Eli Manning is just as worthy of a place in Canton.
A Look at Retired Giants QB Eli Manning's Career By The Numbers
As retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning waits to find out if he's heading to Canton, let's examine his career numbers, records, and accolades.
New Report Offers Temperature Check on Giants QB Eli Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame Chances
This report samples about six HOF voters--and it doesn't paint a rosy picture.
Eli Manning Not Stressing About Upcoming Hall of Fame Vote
The retired New York Giants legend will continue with his life regardless of whether he's in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.