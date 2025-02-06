Giants Country

Decision Day: Has Giants QB Eli Manning Been Voted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

The two-time Super Bowl MVP and 14 other HOF finalists will learn Thursday night if a trip to Canton is in their summer travel plans later this year.

Patricia Traina

Eli Manning's teammates wear his jersey during the Ring of Honor ceremony at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Eli Manning's teammates wear his jersey during the Ring of Honor ceremony at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Is retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, worthy of immortality in Canton?

That's the question Giants Nation will find out on Thursday evening when the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is announced at the annual NFL Honors program.

SI.com's Matt Verderame, , called Manning "a fascinating case.," adding, "While he was never considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the game during his playing days, he won two Super Bowls and was an integral part of both, each time taking down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots."

Verderame opines that the Super Bowl victories " carry major weight." However, Manning's critics will likely point to his .500 regular season record (117-117) as a reason to keep him out (a weak argument since a won-loss record encompasses the entire team and not just one player).

Still, others might point to the fact that the 44-year-old never won MVP, finished as the league leader in passing yards, or was named an All-Pro during his 16-year career.

We'll get the answer Thursday night. Meanwhile, here is our recent coverage of the topic.

Why Eli Manning Belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

New York Giants -- Eli Manning
New York Giants -- Eli Manning, 2004-2019, 57,023 yards / Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He'll likely have his critics who believe he's not the shoo-in that his older brother Peyton is, but you better bELIve that Eli Manning is just as worthy of a place in Canton.

A Look at Retired Giants QB Eli Manning's Career By The Numbers

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) waves to the fans as he exits the field at MetLife Stadium for possibly the last time in his career. The Eagles defeat the Giants, 34-17, on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As retired Giants quarterback Eli Manning waits to find out if he's heading to Canton, let's examine his career numbers, records, and accolades.

New Report Offers Temperature Check on Giants QB Eli Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame Chances

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning
Eli Manning after being named MVP after Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis, February 5, 2012. / Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This report samples about six HOF voters--and it doesn't paint a rosy picture.

Eli Manning Not Stressing About Upcoming Hall of Fame Vote

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning
Giants Eli Manning gets a high five from Shaun O'Hara after a second-half Madison Hedgecock touchdown during Sunday's defeat of the Atlanta Falcons 34-31 at Giants Stadium. / TYSON TRISH / USA TODAY NETWORK

The retired New York Giants legend will continue with his life regardless of whether he's in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.

Patricia Traina
PATRICIA TRAINA

Patricia Traina has covered the New York Giants for 30+ seasons, and her work has appeared in multiple media outlets, including The Athletic, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and the Sports Illustrated media group. As a credentialed New York Giants press corps member, Patricia has also covered five Super Bowls (three featuring the Giants), the annual NFL draft, and the NFL Scouting Combine. She is the author of The Big 50: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants. In addition to her work with New York Giants On SI, Patricia hosts the Locked On Giants podcast. Patricia is also a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America.

