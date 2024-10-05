Devin Singletary Expresses Hope of Playing Sunday at Seattle
New York Giants running back Devin Singletary came to the Giants with a reputation for being durable.
But this week, Singletary, in his first season as a Giant, has been dealing with a painful groin injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday and limited him on Friday–all of which earned him a “doubtful” injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
If Singletary can’t play Sunday, that means that the Giants, who have already declared wide receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) out, will be without two players who have accounted for 83% of their total yardage this season.
Unlike Nabers, Singletary is making the cross-country trip to Seattle. But the long plane ride surely won’t do his ailing groin any favors, though he remains hopeful of being able to play on Sunday.
"I think it's going to be up to me,” he said Friday. “If I feel like where I'm comfortable enough to go, I'm going to go.”
Like all injured players, Singletary will undergo a pre-game workout that head coach Brian Daboll, general manager Joe Schoen, and the training staff will closely monitor. If he can’t go, the team will turn to youngsters Eric Gray and Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
With there being a possibility of Singletary being inactive–the “doubtful” designation carries a 25% chance of the player being ready to play–the Giants will probably add Dante Miller from their practice squad as insurance.
Singletary has carried the ball 56 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns. With Nabers sidelined this week, Singletary wants to play, but he’s not letting the fact that Nabers won’t be available pressure him.
"No, that doesn’t play into it,” he said. “It's the league. We’ve got guys that are ready to step up and make plays. So, no, that doesn’t play into it."
The Giants have been one of the worst rushing attacks in the league this season. They're averaging just 85.3 yards on the ground per game and a league-low 3.4 yards per rush.
Last week against a Dallas Cowboys defense that came into the game with one of the worst run defenses in the league, the Giants managed an embarrassing 1.1 yards per carry.
Singletary is no doubt itching to show that the Giants running game is better than what they put on tape last week, but whether his groin allows him to do so will truly be a game-time decision.
"No one wants to miss a game. If I feel like I'm able to be out there, that's what it's going to be," Singletary said.