Giants' Dexter Lawrence II Named Among Top 10 Interior Defensive Linemen
The New York Giants have a strong core of young defensive players, and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence is leading the way. Lawrence has flourished into one of the league's premier players along the interior defensive line.
Lawrence had been a solid player during his first three years in the league, but his star really took off in 2022 when defensive line coach Andre Patterson suggested Lawrence move strictly over the center as a nose tackle.
That might've been the best thing that could've happened for Lawrence, who in 2022, posted career highs in tackles, sacks, quarterback hits, and pressures. Lawrence's breakout year earned him a four-year, $87.5 million deal before the 2023 season began.
He was just as dominant in 2023, ending the year with 53 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hits and 25 pressures. Lawrence earned his second-straight Pro Bowl appearance and a spot on the All-Pro second-team defense.
Recently, Lawrence was named one of the top-10 interior defensive linemen on ESPN writer Jeremey Fowler's list. Fowler, who polled league executives, coaches, and scouts to arrive at his rankings, had Lawrence ranked third among his peers, along with Quinnen Williams of the Jets, who ranked just ahead of Lawrence at No. 2, and Chris Jones of the Chiefs, ranked No. 1.
"That's two elite tackles in the greater North Jersey area, with Lawrence racking up 12 sacks and 49 quarterback hits over the past two seasons while dominating the run game," Fowler wrote.
"Lawrence, who earned a four-year, $87.5 million extension last offseason, ranked second among defensive tackles with an 18.6% pass rush win rate."
Jones, Williams, and Lawrence are consistently in the discussion when it comes to who the top interior defender is now that Aaron Donald of the Rams has retired. Based on statistical production, they've all faced over 70% of double teams in 2023, but Lawrence's 19% pass rush win rate is 1% lower than Jones and 4% more than Williams last season.
"He's just an awesome football player," an unnamed AFC scout told Fowler. "A unique combo of power, balance, and lower-body flexibility, and you combine that with his football acumen, and you have a premier player."
Added an NFL coordinator of Lawrence, "Elite feet to go with his size and athleticism. It's like he's violently dancing out there. He will miss a few plays here and there, near sacks. But he mostly delivers."
Lawrence landing at the third spot is fair, considering it could've gone anyway, depending on who was asked. Jones is likely widely considered the top defensive tackle right now, given Donald's retirement.
Williams has put together a solid career thus far and makes his presence felt whenever he's on the field. Lawrence has been nothing short of dominant the last two seasons and should continue to continue his trend of being one of the league's premier interior linemen.
With the Giants' acquisition of Brian Burns to pair with Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edge, they've built an uber-talented defensive line. The hope here is that this will help Lawrence increase his pass rush potential.