Dexter Lawrence II Named True NY Giants' Franchise Player in New Analysis
When it comes to identifying the one franchise player the New York Giants need to continue building around, the choice for Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report is clear: defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II.
Lawrence has been a fixture in conversations about the league’s top interior defensive linemen. The 27-year-old enters the upcoming season as one of the best players at his position. His 89.9 Pro Football Focus grade last season ranked second among all defensive linemen.
Lawrence's impact wasn't one-dimensional, either. He posted an 83.8 run defense grade, which was second-best, and an 81.4 pass rush grade that ranked eighth.
He had 10 sacks, which was fourth among interior defenders, to go along with 23 solo tackles, 11 assists, a forced fumble, and 36 total pressures on 551 snaps.
In short, Lawrence remains the engine in the Giants' defensive front. He sheds blocks, collapses pockets, and holds the point. This level of disruption alters how offenses operate, and it provides a foundation for the rest of the group to build upon.
How the NY Giants Are Building Around Lawrence
With their first selection, the Giants took linebacker Abdul Carter, a fast, aggressive defender with a penchant for pressuring quarterbacks.
Carter has the potential to be an immediate contributor as an energetic presence at the second level, a complement to the strength up front provided by Lawrence.
If he adapts quickly, he could give the Giants a new wrinkle in how they disguise pressure and close down space.
The Giants also drafted Darius Alexander in the third round to give Lawrence a future running mate whom they hope will occupy multiple blockers and force opposing offenses to pick their poison moving forward.
They also signed defensive lineman Chauncey Golston, who last season for the Cowboys had his best season playing on the defensive line.
The Giants have a core of returning defenders who have already been shaped by Lawrence’s presence, and whose production often stems from it.
Brian Burns brings speed off the edge. He posted an 82.9 pass rush grade in 2024 with nine sacks, 61 pressures, and two forced fumbles.
Burns’ explosiveness forces offenses to pick their poison. If they focus on containing Lawrence inside, Burns can win on the outside. If they shift attention to the edge, Lawrence feasts.
Inside linebacker Bobby Okereke was still the glue in the middle with a 74.9 overall grade, featuring an 83.2 pass rush mark and a 71.8 run defense grade.
He led the team with 64 solo tackles, contributed three sacks, and forced three fumbles. His experience and field vision enable others, like Carter, to make plays and move around effectively.
Micah McFadden added 60 solo tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble in a quietly strong season. He’s developed into a key piece next to Okereke, especially against the run, and brings additional versatility when asked to blitz.
Kayvon Thibodeaux's growth leaves him still a project, but his potential keeps him a threat to be reckoned with. He notched 5.5 sacks and 14 solo tackles last year.
The hope is that with Carter added to the linebacker corps and Burns cemented as a proven edge rusher, Thibodeaux will face fewer double teams and have more freedom to attack.
From a matchup standpoint, the Giants are becoming a problem, as opposing offenses will have to pick their poison in terms of where to devote resources against a Giants defense that centers around Lawrence.