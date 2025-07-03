Does IOL Aaron Stinnie Have a Path onto NY Giants' Roster?
Aaron Stinnie has been the consummate professional as a backup offensive guard for the New York Giants. He has always been the kind of person who understands his role and is ready when his number is called to step in and perform to the best of his abilities.
He was an undrafted free agent pickup for Tennessee. He spent his first season and a half with the Titans. He appeared in four total games during that time and received very few snaps. He was then picked up by the Buccaneers, where he would spend the next three seasons.
During his time in Tampa Bay, he played in 27 games and made 12 starts. He was inactive for the first half of 2020 as he learned and became more acclimated to the offense.
In the second half of the season, he was active but did not earn much playing time. In Week 11 of 2021, he played his first significant snaps on the offensive line against the Giants. His performance earned him his first start of his career the next week against the Colts, which was short-lived due to injury.
He would go into not play during the 2022 season and into 2023, but he earned a start in week eight and eventually started and played every snap of the final 11 games of the season.
It was the most extensive playing time of his career. It established that he could be a starter when needed. That experience is likely what landed him a spot on the Giants roster.
Aaron Stinnie, OG
- Height: 6-3
- Weight: 312 lbs.
- Exp: 8
- School: James Madison
- How Acquired: FA-'24
2024 in Review
The Giants added Stinnie to be a high-quality depth piece, and that is exactly what he was in 2024. He spent the first thirteen weeks of the season operating in his backup role. He contributed on special teams and kept himself ready to go if needed.
Over the final four weeks of the season, he was needed. When Van Roten moved over to center for John Michael Schmitz, who went down with an injury, Stinnie was there to fill the role. The offense had some of its best games over those final four weeks.
NY Giants Contract/Cap Info
Aaron Stinnie signed a one-year, $1.34 million contract with the New York Giants that includes a $100,000 signing bonus and $475,000 guaranteed.
In 2025, Stinnie will count for $1.2 million against the cap, as it is a veteran’s salary benefit deal.
2025 Preview
This year will be the year of competition for the guards on this Giants team. Nobody should feel comfortable given the arrival of Evan Neal on the interior, as there are so many combinations they could create that it may be as simple as the type of identity they want their guards to have.
Stinnie is a professional, but whether or not he makes the roster may come down to how many interior offensive linemen they plan to keep. If they plan to keep only four guards, it could come down to Stinnie or Kubas. If Stinnie does not make the roster, he will not be unemployed very long.