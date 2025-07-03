Does NY Giants WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette Have a Roster Spot Locked Up?
Wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was already on four different teams in three seasons before joining the New York Giants last season.
What the first four years of his career have solidified is that while he is almost a receiver in name only, he can find longevity in the league as a return specialist and special-teams player.
He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He was a non-factor as a receiver most of the season, but he did begin to flash signs of life with a seven-yard touchdown reception in Week 15 at Chicago, and in the final week, again facing the Bears, he finished with three receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.
In 2022, he spent an uneventful season with the Bears and Chiefs. He did not see many snaps at receiver or on special teams.
He was claimed off waivers by the Bears and was active for six weeks before he was released. He was then picked up by the Chiefs and appeared in one game for the remainder of the season.
In 2023, he was traded from the Chiefs to the Panthers. That is where he began to emerge as a special teamer and return specialist. He was an active participant in all 17 games, serving as the primary punt returner.
He finished the season with 37 returns for 322 yards and a touchdown. That came in week 10 against none other than the Chicago Bears. A team that he fasted on as a rookie receiver in the NFC North. He scored the first points of the game in the first quarter with a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR
- Height: 6-1
- Weight: 185 lbs.
- Exp: 5
- School: Iowa
- How Acquired: FA-'24
2024 in Review
When Gunner Olszewski went down with a groin injury, the Giants signed Smith-Marsette as a replacement on special teams. He was active for the final 16 games of the season and operated as the team's primary punt returner.
He also returned kicks as well, and the highlight of his season was a 100-yard kickoff return in week 16 in a 45-33 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He finished the season with 11 kickoff returns for 381 yards, a 34.6 average. He also returned 29 punts for 228 yards, a 7.9 average.
Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
NY Giants Contract/Cap Info
Ihmir Smith-Marsette re-signed with the New York Giants on a one-year $1.33 million contract that includes a $75,000 signing bonus. This contract qualifies as a veteran salary minimum deal, which means he only counts for $1.197 million against the team’s cap.
2025 Preview
For as good as Smith-Marsette was last year in a return role, he’s going to have competition for the job.
That said, Smith-Marsette has proven that he can do the job. While there may be others who can compete as kick returners, the pressure that accompanies punt returning is something that not every talented athlete can handle.
It is more difficult than people believe, especially when you are trying to field a football 80 feet in the air with swirling winds and various other elements that don't include 10 players praying for the opportunity to hit you.
It will be challenging for those who have not done it to prove in training camp or even preseason games that they can replicate what we have seen Smith-Marsette accomplish for multiple teams over the past four seasons.