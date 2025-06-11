Does QB Jaxson Dart's Presence Cool Joe Schoen’s and Brian Daboll’s Seats?
New York Giants co-owner John Mara made it crystal clear at the end of last season that if general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were to keep their jobs beyond 2025, the team was going to need to show progress.
Mara, however, left it up to interpretation regarding what “progress” looked like, refusing to attach a minimum win total or a playoff mandate. And by declining to do so, it has left the door open for considerable interpretation regarding the two men’s future.
That was, at least, the case until they traded up to draft quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round. That move has some (including us) believing that given the investment made in Dart and the fact that he was Daboll’s hand-picked choice, both men bought themselves more time.
NFL insider Albert Breer of SI agrees–sort of. In his latest mailbag, he states that if the Giants make the playoffs this year, the topic becomes moot. However, if they don’t, then things enter a gray area.
“Because the NFC East drew the NFC North and AFC West this year, the schedule is a bear. So if the Giants win seven or eight games, Dart takes the job in midseason, plays well, and energizes the group late, I could see the owners not wanting to pull the plug,” Breer said.
“Conversely, winning seven or eight games with Russell Wilson probably won’t be enough. That is the scenario where I see Dart’s presence playing into whatever the Maras and Tisches decide to do going into 2026.”
Our take has always been that as long as the Giants show progress week over week — and we’ve defined progress as, among other things, the team being more significantly competitive and playing more disciplined — they will receive another season.
One might argue that Schoen’s last two drafts, plus his attempts at finally addressing some lingering roster issues, might be enough for the heat under his seat to be completely turned down.
However, it’s challenging to completely separate the two, as they work closely together and make all decisions involving the franchise jointly.
That being said, as much as Mara and fellow co-owner Steve Tisch want to see optimal results, both men likely understand the obstacles facing the team this year, and unless there is a total meltdown in the locker room, they might be willing to be more patient, regardless.
