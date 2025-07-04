Does TE Jermaine Terry II Have a Path to a Spot with NY Giants?
Undrafted free agent tight end Jermaine Terry II offers ideal size and girth for an NFL tight end, but is a relatively raw prospect.
Terry began his collegiate career at California, where he hauled in just eight receptions for 52 yards in 21 games. He decided to transfer after the 2022 season to Oregon State for his final two years of college.
Unfortunately for him, his time at Oregon State wasn’t very remarkable either. In 25 games played, he caught 29 balls for 427 yards and two touchdowns, with 23 receptions for 375 yards (16.3 yards per reception) and a touchdown coming in his final season of play.
His single best game came in 2024 against Nevada when he posted 94 receiving yards on five receptions.
Jermaine Terry II, TE
- Height: 6-4
- Weight: 245 lbs.
- Exp.: R
- School: Oregon State
- How Acquired: UDFA-25
2024 in Review
In his final season at Oregon State, Terry caught 23 receptions for 375 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. His blocking, though, was his bread and butter; Terry had posted a career-best 97.3% pass-blocking efficiency rating (minimum 100 offensive snaps).
On the flipside, despite his career highs as a receiver, Terry only hauled in 63.9% of his pass targets (one drop) and went zero for two in contested catch opportunities.
Although he averaged a respectable 8.8 yards after the catch, when it came to evading nearby tacklers, Terry only managed to break just seven tackles for additional yardage.
Contract/Cap Info
Terry signed a three-year contract worth $2.98 million. The deal includes a $15,000 signing bonus, and $50,000 of his $ 840,000 first-year base salary is guaranteed. If Terry, whose cap figure currently doesn’t count toward the Top 51, the highest cap figures on the team, doesn’t make the roster, the Giants will absorb a $55,000 dead money hit this year and a $10,000 hit next year.
2025 Preview
Both Cal and Oregon State didn’t take full advantage of Terry’s athleticism as a receiver, instead mostly deploying him in a blocking capacity. So what was it that appealed so much to the Giants that they partially guaranteed his first year’s salary?
Versatility comes to mind–Terry played H-back, inline tight end, and as a receiving tight end for the Beavers.
Given those roles and his modest production as a pass catcher, perhaps they envision Terry as a younger version of Chris Manhertz, a blocking specialist who can occasionally contribute in the passing game.
That said, Terry has an uphill battle to make the practice squad, let alone the 53-man roster. Theo Johnson, Daniel Bellinger, and Manhertz will likely be the three tight ends kept. If they keep a fourth, that would probably be Thomas Fidone II, whom they drafted in the seventh round this year.
That would leave Terry to compete with Greg Dulcich for a spot on the practice squad. And if we were to follow the money, given that Dulcich has no guaranteed money owed this year and would be a clean cut if the Giants moved on from him, Terry, with a solid summer and preseason, could have a slight advantage in that scenario.
If the Giants decide to keep only three tight ends, then the odds of Terry sticking shrink even more. If Fidone is the odd man out on the 53-man roster, he’ll likely go to the practice squad, potentially leaving Terry to have to find work elsewhere.