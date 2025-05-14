Giants CB Dru Phillips Gives a Positive Report on Teammate Deonte Banks
After an encouraging rookie season in 2023, New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks hit the dreaded “sophomore slump” last year, which resulted in doubts about whether general manager Joe Schoen had made a mistake in trading up one spot during the 2023 draft to acquire the former Maryland defensive back.
The numbers told the story. After posting a very respectable 84.7 coverage rating in his rookie campaign last year, Banks posted a dismal 124.7 coverage rating. Banks also led the team in penalties with eight as a rookie; last season, he finished third on the team in penalties with six.
The most glaring stat differences for Banks, whom the Giants had hoped would be a No. 1 cornerback? He allowed six touchdowns last season, two more than he did as a rookie, and failed to come up with an interception.
Stats aside, Banks also irked the coaching staff. Former Giants defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson openly criticized his effort after the cornerback appeared to give up on a route in a home loss against Dallas last season.
A couple of weeks later, during a road game against the Steelers, Banks was benched during the second half, and his effort was again called into question.
But all that appears to be behind Banks, who enters his third season hoping it turns into the charm. And behind the closed doors of the Giants’ East Rutherford facility, Banks has been putting in the work, according to teammate and fellow cornerback Dru Phillips.
“You can tell it's a different Tae this year,” Phillips told Brandon London for the New York Post. “And I want people to realize he's working and getting so much better in every aspect.
“He realizes what's on the table. So, I mean, I'm proud of him, from knowing him for a year and seeing how he's grown so far. And, you know, I think it's gonna be a good year for him.”
Banks certainly needs a good season, as a decision will need to be made on his option year in his rookie deal come next offseason.
According to Pro Football Network, the estimated minimum Banks could earn if his option year is exercised is $11.514 million. If he hits the playtime criterion, which is the most likely scenario given that he’s again a projected starter for the coming year, that estimated amount swells to $12.344 million. If he gets selected for a Pro Bowl, the estimated amount jumps to $15791 million.
If Banks turns things around and produces at an elevated level to where he earns any postseason honors, he could also be in line for a contract extension.
Schoen has made that a standard practice, rewarding first-round picks such as tackle Andrew Thomas and defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II with contract extensions before they reached the option years on their rookie deals.
Phillips told London that the heat Banks went through last season is a blessing in disguise in that it’s helped Banks grow as a player and a person.
“Especially at the corner position being cornerback one in the NFL–it's a hard job,” Phillips said. “And he took heat, but he never backed down from anything at all. There wasn't a week where he was like, ‘I'm not going out there. I don't want it.’
“So, it's a tough position, but people are built for it. That's why he was brought in here, and he's built for that.”
