Eagles Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio Impressed Most by This Jaxson Dart Ability
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has been a polarizing figure around the NFL since taking over as the team's starter in Week 4.
His flashy style of play and dual-threat ability have injected new life into the Giants' offense. Despite some bumps in the road in losses to New Orleans and Denver, many around the league have begun to respect Dart for his ability to make an impact right away as a rookie.
One of those people is Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. After the Giants knocked off the Eagles in Week 6, Fangio had kind words for Dart during his weekly press conference ahead of Week 8.
“One lesson is learned, and the teams that need quarterbacks that bypass them, they’re going to regret that,” Fangio said.
Fangio went on to explain what exactly impressed him about Dart, noting that the Giants have done well with his early development.
“Obviously [he’s] very athletic, an elite scrambler. I think their coaches have done a great job with him. They’ve developed the offense around him; he throws the ball very well, intermediate and deep, and he’s a good player,” Fangio said.
Fangio and the Eagles' defense will get a double dose of Dart in a short span. Although these two squads meeting just 18 days apart is a bit unusual, a tenured defensive coordinator like Fangio is unfazed.
“It doesn’t happen very often. To be honest with you, I don’t think it matters a whole lot,” Fangio said.
Eagles on guard for a dual threat
Dart was able to lead the Giants to arguably their best performance of the season in Week 6 vs Philadelphia.
In his third start of the season, Dart completed 17-of-25 pass attempts for 195 yards and a touchdown. He also added 13 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown, earning compliments from Fangio for his dual-threat performance.
The Giants' defense stood strong against any comeback attempts by Philadelphia, but a key difference between their Week 6 and 7 outcomes was their ability to run the ball late.
Dart was held to just 11 yards on five carries in Week 7 against Denver. His and his running backs' inability to generate yardage on the ground and chew clock late in the game led to offensive mistakes and extra opportunities for the Denver offense.
Although Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz didn’t provide nearly the same mobility as Dart did in the Eagles' week 7 matchup, Philadelphia still allowed Wentz 28 yards on four carries.
If Dart can generate a similar yards per carry, in what can be assumed to be a higher volume, the Giants would be in a good place, as it would provide a dimension to the offense that was missing in their Week 7 loss.
There is no doubt that Dart can make an impact for the Giants through the air; however, his impact on the ground is what can ultimately be a difference-maker in the Giants' winning and losing. It will be important for the Giants to get back to utilizing his legs in Week 8.
