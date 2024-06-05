Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Gives Giants Fans Yet Another Reason to Dislike Him
As if New York Giants fans needed another reason to dislike the Philadelphia Eagles, there's always head coach Nick Sirianni.
Sirianni, remember, drew the ire of former Giants safety Julian Love for being caught on camera during the 2022 NFL season, nodding his head up and down like a punk during the Eagles' blowout win over the New York Giants in the divisional playoffs.
Love didn't hold back during an appearance on Good Morning Football when asked what he thought of Sirianni's childish display of sportsmanship.
"I don't like it. I don't like it at all," Love said bluntly before referencing how easy a job Sirianni had given the talent that was on the Eagles at the time.
"He's in for a free ride right now. You guys can coach this team."
More recently, the 42-year-old Sirianni admitted that when Giants fans put their loyalty to the team on display in his presence, he sometimes responds with a clapback to remind Giants fans that the Eagles were successful in signing running back Saquon Barkley away in free agency.
"Sometimes you see Giants fans around here, you know, being so close, and they give me a good, like, 'Hey, go Giants!' And I'd typically let it go, but if the guy gets me good enough, I'll usually say, 'You know, we got your best player.'"
These instances aren't Sirianni's first failure to rise above such banter. After the Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 21-17, a fired-up Siriani, whose team lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, was caught on camera yelling at Chiefs fans, "Hey! I don’t hear [bleep] anymore, Chiefs fans! See ya!”
Sirianni, whose Eagles got knocked out of the postseason last year in the Wild Card round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, went 2-6 after his troll attack on the Chiefs fans.
Since Sirianni was named head coach, the Eagles have gone 5-2 against them, including the 38-7 loss in the 2022 Divisional round.
While most fans of his own team no doubt admire Sirianni's occasional brashness against opposing the opponent, his childish act is quickly wearing thin for a guy who has yet to bring home a Lombardi and who is also thought to be entering 2024 on the hot seat.