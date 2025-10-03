Eli Manning Reveals Why He Rejected a Request from NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart has an invaluable mentor in Eli Manning. Manning wants to help Dart in any way he can; however, the rookie may have slightly overstepped his boundaries with a request he made.
On a recent appearance on The Schrager Hour, Manning told host Peter Schrager the story of the one request made by the rookie that Manning had to decline.
“I told Jaxson, 'If you have any questions about anything, I'm here for you--football-related or just deciding what town you want to live in,'” Manning said.
“All of a sudden, it's training camp. He calls me: ‘You got a minute?' I'm like, ‘Yeah, of course.’"
What Dart asked him left Manning gobsmacked.
"He goes, ‘Can you get me a reservation at 4 Charles tonight at 6:30?'” Manning said.
“I was like, 'No, no, no. That was no part of the deal.' I said I was happy to help out, but I’m not doing that; I’m not your reservations guy. You have to earn the right to call and make your reservation,” Manning told Dart.
4 Charles Prime Rib, located in Greenwich Village, is, for those unaware, one of the most exclusive and hard-to-get-into restaurants in Manhattan.
How Manning can serve as a valuable mentor for Dart
A dinner reservation at 4 Charles Prime Rib might not be something Manning is willing to help Dart with, but there is a lot football-wise that the former Giants signal caller can offer the rookie.
Both Manning and Dart are Ole Miss alumni, which created a connection between the two from the start. As Manning mentioned on The Schrager Hour, there is also a glaring similarity in the quarterback rooms the two walked into as rookies.
In 2004, the Giants signed Kurt Warner after the draft to serve as a stopgap quarterback, in a similar fashion to how Russell Wilson would serve for the Giants.
It can be an intimidating situation for a rookie to walk into, and Dart has handled it well, just like Manning was able to do in his rookie year.
The Giants were able to get off to a hot start under Warner in 2004, but despite still being in the postseason hunt, they turned to Manning when he was ready. Save for a benching brought about by head coach Ben McAdoo, Manning never missed a game for the Giants.
Manning’s debut as a starter wasn’t as successful as Dart's, as the future Hall of Famer tossed two interceptions in a 14-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Although Dart was able to win his debut as an NFL starter, he'll likely run into some form of adversity in a full-time starting role, where Manning's advice will prove valuable.
As for dinner reservations at exclusive restaurants, if Dart comes anywhere near having the kind of success Manning had during his playing days, he won't need any help opening doors or getting tables in and around the city.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.