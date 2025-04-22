Energized Russell Wilson Ready to Lead Giants’ Change
It was only the first day of the New York Giants’ offseason program, but quarterback Russell Wilson, the projected starter, was already ready to run out the tunnel in full gear and rock and roll.
Wilson, who has been a bundle of enthusiastic energy in his two media briefings since signing a one-year deal with the team last month as a free agent, has already begun taking the bull by the horns.
He recently hosted an informal offsite “passing camp,” during which he got to know some of the guys he’ll be throwing to this season, both as people and as route runners.
On Monday, he was only too happy when head coach Brian Daboll asked him to stand up and share his story about who he is and how he got to where he is.
“(Head coach Brian Daboll) ran a great meeting today. He introduced everybody, from the coaches to everybody else, including the new players,” Wilson said during a video call on Monday.
“Obviously, with me being one of them. Just to be able to go up there and talk to the guys about where I come from, just my story a little bit, and just the focus of it all and what we want to accomplish individually, but also this year.”
The Giants' goal as a team is to become relevant again, which means they need to win a lot more games than the three they eked out last season.
They also want to accomplish, at least from an offensive perspective, becoming more explosive, scoring more points, and making things a lot easier on a young, developing defense that last year was left to shoulder most of the load.
Wilson believes those objectives are within reach because of his limited time with his new teammates.
“I think what's exciting is we've got a plethora of guys that can really make a lot of plays,” he said. “Obviously, our star receiver, (wide receiver) Malik (Nabers), and what he's capable of to (wide receiver) Wan'Dale (Robinson) and his ability to make plays.
“ I think (wide receiver) Darius Slayton is a star too as well. Obviously, he's an experienced vet. Guys like (tight end Daniel) Bellinger, who is a really, really talented tight end, and (tight end) Theo (Johnson) and guys like (tight end Greg) Dulcich, I think, are really good players that can run.
“So many other guys. (Wide receiver) Jalin Hyatt, I think that he's going to have a great year this year. … We can make it really special. I think we have the right guys with a lot of hard work, guys that are focused on the details of it all.”
It’s worth noting that the very same guys Wilson mentioned by name were with the team last year, part of a lethargic offense that, at times, couldn’t get out of its own way.
The franchise’s leadership brass attributed that to the play at quarterback, which is why Wilson, along with growth fellow veteran Jameis Winston, was brought on board.
Wilson might not be the player he was years ago when he first entered the league, at least physically, but he believes that what’s between the ears and inside the chest can help someone overcome any obstacle.
For Wilson, one of the biggest obstacles he wanted to overcome was silencing critics who cited his lack of ideal height for the position as a negative.
“I think in any position, it's really about what you're capable of. I think the grit you have, the mentality, the ability, the winning habits you have, all those things are critical,” he said.
“The ‘it’ factor is the ability to change the room, the ability to elevate others and make them be their best no matter what position you play.
“I knew that God had given me a gift to lead. God had given me a gift to throw a ball a long way, drop it in a bucket, throw it up to the moon, and let it fall down, I guess, and just the certain things that I could do.
“So, for me, I just wanted to be able to change the narrative, and I think it's definitely changed along the way, and there are many guys before me that were able to do that for me and crack the door open too.”
As the Giants get ready to add to their team via the draft, Wilson has embraced the role of mentor, particularly if the Giants decide to bring a rookie into the room.
“The speed of the game, I think, is the biggest thing for guys,” Wilson said when asked about the toughest transition an incoming rookie would have to make.
“Can guys adjust, whether you play receiver, quarterback, running back, or defense? It doesn’t matter what position you play. You’ve got to be able to adjust the game.”
Wilson, who is still adjusting to life as a Giant, will be front and center, serving as an example and mentor to ensure that the incoming class’s transition is as smooth as possible so the team can reach its goals.
“It takes all 11 on offense, all 11 on defense, and all 11 on special teams,” Wilson said. “The most important part to the offseason is the bond and the relationships and how fast can we put all those pieces together in an effective way to be as effective as possible come Sundays.
“I think we have an opportunity to do that. I think Coach Daboll is a tremendous leader and a tremendous communicator. He was great in the team meeting .
He's very inspirational and has a very clear message on what we want to do and how we want to get there. I am excited about the opportunity to play and just do what we love to do.”
