ESPN Proposes One Final Offseason Move for NY Giants
With the New York Giants set to open their training camp practices at the team's facilities in East Rutherford in a few short weeks, they are returning with a much-improved roster. One of its serious strengths lies along the defensive front.
General manager Joe Schoen and the front office spared no expense to ensure that the Giants’ presence on the line of scrimmage would be no pushover this season as it had been for most of the 2024 campaign.
The Giants had their key pieces in Dexter Lawrence II, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux, all of whom are expected to lead the charge in the sacks department but who also needed a little more beef on the back end to better withstand the physical toll that comes with the long season and often leads to injury woes.
Through quality free-agent signings and wise draft decisions, the Giants now have a bolstered unit that will create significant problems for opposing offensive lines to contend with.
The cherry on the top is the selection of Abdul Carter, whose versatility and speed can power exotic looks and heavy blitz packages that get the heat right to the quarterback.
The new quartet of pass rushers is something the Giants have lacked for a long time and is bringing heavy excitement. There is a sense of hope that New York will better compete with the rest of the league through its upgraded defensive identity, which starts up front, but will it sustain this momentum throughout the entire 2025 slate?
ESPN NFL analyst Aaron Schatz doesn't think so. In his latest analysis, he suggests that the Giants make one final roster move before the season kicks off: Trade Thibodeaux to open up a starting spot for Abdul Carter.
It’s certainly a bold proposition at this stage of the offseason after the Giants bought into Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option to extend his rookie agreement through the 2026 season.
It’s also unlikely to happen, at least not before the start of the season. For the first time, the Giants have a deep pass-rushing group, and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has been busy this offseason trying to find ways to get all of his pass rushers on the field.
Schatz, in his argument, notes that moving Thibodeaux would allow the organization to compile some draft assets that can be used later on to further fortify the offensive core of their locker room.
“Thibodeaux has two years left on his rookie contract, and he'll need an extension after the 2025 season. The team won't want to pay him at the going price for starting edge rushers if he's not going to be starting,” he wrote.
“The Giants can also trade Thibodeaux to a contender that needs help on the edge, such as the Packers or the Lions, and probably get a Day 2 pick in return. More draft capital would be a huge help for 2026 when they are trying to find as many strong offensive players as possible to build around quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers.”
It’s unlikely to happen
The crux of Schatz’s argument surrounding Thibodeaux seems to suggest that while he holds a good portion of value to what the Giants defense wants to achieve this season, keeping him around creates a tricky situation for both parties when the time comes to potentially sit down at the negotiating table.
That’s not necessarily the case. Giants general manager Joe Schoen doesn’t necessarily have to do a new deal with Thibodeaux after this season, as Thibodeaux’s cap hit will be around $14 million, which is still relatively cheap for an edge rusher.
And while a premium draft pick would be great to have, given that the Giants have no comp picks coming their way next year, a draft pick isn’t going to help them win games or save jobs this year, whereas Thibodeaux, being already on the roster, can.
Regardless of what happens between Thibodeaux and Abdul Carter in camp and beyond, there is the concern that the veteran will still view himself as a hot starting commodity once he hits the open market and demands that caliber of a price tag for his services to any team.
That is precisely where the main issue lies for Thibodeaux as he prepares for the upcoming season in blue. The former fifth-overall pick is coming off a season in which his sack production was cut in half, and his availability on the field went from a full 17 games down to 12 due to a wrist injury.
If he is going to want that starter-level money, he’s going to have to earn it with a much improved pass-rushing resume than the one he had last season.
As much as adding Carter could take some reps away from him, there is an equal chance that it will help motivate Thibodeaux to push for that record-setting campaign he has had his eyes set on since joining the Giants.
The hope for the second part is another reason why the Giants should hold on to Thibodeaux for the start of the 2025 season.
As Schatz put it, they could boast that NASCAR-style pressure package that causes chaos on the biggest plays of a game and allows each of their four edge rushers to get a piece of the action on sacks.
That is where Thibodeaux could see more of his one-on-one matchups, which he once dominated as a top prospect at Oregon, and could have that impact on games that entices the Giants to consider a long-term commitment, given that he was their lead sack artist only two years prior.
The Giants have had some of their best seasons in recent memory when they were supported by an elite core of pass rushers who each bring a different skill set to the table. They finally have that again, so why break up something good before it even gets started?
Not to mention, a trade could affect the importance of depth in the position, which hasn’t been spared from injury problems as of late. The Giants had only one edge rusher play all 17 games last season, which is another reason Carter was brought into the mix to deepen the heart of the defense.
There is significantly more positive value in retaining Thibodeaux than there is in shopping him at this stage of the offseason. Sure, a future Day 2 pick is nice, but a lot can change in a short time.
If the Giants still decide they don’t want to commit to Thibodeaux beyond next season, a strong campaign could make his value soar higher for a potential deal with another team that is desperate for help up front.