No, the NY Giants Should NOT Trade OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux Right Now
In Part 1 of our week-long series of reviewing the hottest narratives surrounding the New York Giants, we kick things off by answering if it really makes sense for the Giants to trade outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Retired New York Giants general manager Ernie Accorsi once came under fire for a decision he made during the 2006 NFL draft, which eventually proved to be a smart move.
Accorsi, who already had future Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan and youngsters Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora as part of his pass-rushing arsenal, traded down seven spots in the first round of that draft to acquire another edge rusher by the name of Mathias Kiwanuka.
When asked about the decision to draft Kiwanuka, Accorsi famously told reporters that a team could never have too many pass rushers.
He was proven correct as the Giants, with at least a three-deep pass-rushing group that, after Strahan retired, would eventually include Jason Pierre-Paul for the 2011 championship run, proved repeatedly that a pass rush was a team's most effective defense against top signal callers, including future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, whom the Giants, led by their pass rush, beat twice in the Super Bowl.
Having seen what having multiple pass rushers can do for a team, Joe Schoen, the current Giants general manager, has taken that same approach by adding Abdul Carter to a group that already includes Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux at outside linebacker.
Despite history having proven that a team can never have too many pass rushers, there remains a steady flow of opinions that the Giants should consider trading Thibodeaux, who has two years remaining on his rookie deal, so the team can get Carter on the field for every snap.
Trading Thibodeaux now does not make sense
The narrative to trade Thibodeaux, who finished 16th in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate (17%) among edge rushers last season, originated when, thanks to an injury-shortened 2024 season, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft didn’t come close to replicating his 11.5 sacks from the year prior.
The idea gained further momentum after the team drafted Carter, a player who some believe will have to share snaps with Thibodeaux and Burns in certain personnel packages.
But more importantly, it’s believed that because Thibodeaux is still on his rookie contract, he would make an affordable pass-rushing option for a competitor willing to send the Giants, who are not projected to have any comp picks next year, at least one premium draft pick.
The problem with this thinking is that the Giants are looking to turn their sinking ship around and are not yet in a position where they can afford to let emerging talent walk out the door.
Thibodeaux, as already mentioned, is still affordable to keep for this year and next, considering pass rushers can count upwards of $20 million average per year.
While there is no question about Thibodeaux having not broken into the upper echelon of pass rushers, it’s fair to wonder how much injuries have had to do with that.
Thiboeadeux got off to a slow start as a rookie due to a preseason knee issue. The following year, he stayed healthy and had his first double-digit sack season. And then last year, a wrist issue that landed him on IR took a bite out of his potential production.
Having three legitimate pass rushers gives defensive coordinator Shane Bowen some options.
“It's a really good problem to have,” Bowen said during the team’s OTAs. “Got three really good players, three really talented players, two of them that have done it in this league at a high level.
“Ultimately, we want to get our best 11 on the field, whatever way we got to maneuver to do that. We got to find ways to get the guys that can impact the game on the field.”
While Bowen and his staff figure out how to make that happen–and one possible way is to tap into Carter’s experience as an off-ball linebacker–Thibodeaux admittedly faces a bit of a year ahead.
It’s thought that he’ll likely see more solo blocks, while Burns and Dexter Lawrence figure to see more double-team efforts. If Thibodeaux can shed and be disruptive against solo blocks, that would help solidify his case for a big payday down the line.
But until such time, having optimal pass-rushing options could very well be a secret weapon for the Giants, who face a difficult slate of opponents this year that includes some of the most potent offenses from last season.
What if the Giants season falls apart?
Should the Giants’ season fall apart, the cries to trade Thibodeaux will again start to grow louder. But in all honesty, while there might be a temptation to clean house in that scenario, at some point, one has to define those players who are part of the core foundation.
Thibodeaux, at least for the time being, is part of that foundation. While there might come a day when he becomes too expensive to re-sign, that’s not necessarily something the Giants need to worry about right now as they look to get the roster back on the right track.
