SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayLockedon Giants
Search

Five Early (and Positive) Impressions of Head Coach Joe Judge

Mike Addvensky

The Giants’ Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers will mark the beginning of a new era in East Rutherford, as Joe Judge is going to face his first official test. It is already apparent that the Giants’ new head coach expects a lot out of his players.

In a few weeks, we will finally get the chance to see if his hard-nosed coaching style will result in success on the field. Going off of what we have seen so far, here are five ways that the Giants will be different under Judge.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Big Blue+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NYG offensive line

Jcpettor

by

ptraina

NFL COVID-19 Update: Several Positive Tests Come Out of One Lab

Patricia Traina

Ex-Giants WR Bennie Fowler embracing his "ONE SHOT" with Saints

https://www.si.com/nfl/saints/news/bennie-fowler-one-shot-at-saints

Kyle T. Mosley

Giants Sign K Graham Gano; Place WR Cody Core on IR

Patricia Traina

Talk Back! What is the top concern regarding this roster ahead of training camp?

What one area on the Giants still has you the most concerned?

Patricia Traina

by

Bigblue44

Giants Assistant Coaches Tracker

Keep checking back here for reports and confirmations on the Giants new assistant coaching staff under new head coach Joe Judge.

Patricia Traina

by

TJinJersey

Ciants Cut Kicker Chandler Catanzaro

Patricia Traina

Giants Waive WR Cody White

Patricia Traina

Defensive Tackle Daylon Mack Visits Giants

https://twitter.com/AlbertBreer/status/1294379724446347267

Patricia Traina

COVID-19/Reserve List, NFI and Opt-Out Numbers

Patricia Traina