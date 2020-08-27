Five Early (and Positive) Impressions of Head Coach Joe Judge

The Giants’ Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers will mark the beginning of a new era in East Rutherford, as Joe Judge is going to face his first official test. It is already apparent that the Giants’ new head coach expects a lot out of his players.

In a few weeks, we will finally get the chance to see if his hard-nosed coaching style will result in success on the field. Going off of what we have seen so far, here are five ways that the Giants will be different under Judge.