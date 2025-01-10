Five Intriguing Giants Players We Want to See More of in 2025
The New York Giants closed out their disappointing season 3-14 and will look to improve their roster in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Though the season was a letdown, the Giants have some intriguing young players who have shown enough promise to be a part of the future.
We know about the draft picks–receiver Malik Nabers, running back Tyrone Tracy, JR., cornerback Dru Phillips, etc. But let’s look at other young players who made the most of their opportunities when they were there for the taking.
IOL Jake Kubas
Kubas won’t get a lot of thought when talking about the young players on this roster, but the undrafted free agent appears to have a future on this team as an interior offensive lineman.
Kubas played at guard exclusively this season, though he also received practice snaps at center to suggest that he could be a top interior swingman next year if he has a solid spring and summer.
Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed seven pressures (zero sacks) in 125 pass-blocking snaps, finishing with a 97.1 pass-blocking efficiency rating. Six of those pressures came in his 62 true pass sets (pass blocking that doesn’t include screens, play action, and rollouts).
Kubas reminds one of a very young Rich Seubert, a lineman who finishes to the whistle, is tough, smart, and physical, and looks to be a very reliable plug-in player.
He’s still developing–an offseason in the weight room will help with his strength to disengage on his double-teams, but there’s a lot to like from what Kubas showed in his late-season game snaps.
IDL Elijah Chatman
Chatman is another undrafted rookie free agent who impressed this year. Chatman was active for all 17 games, playing mostly spot duty, and did an impressive job slugging it out in the trenches.
Chatman's smallish size was likely the reason 32 teams passed him in the draft last year. He hustles and has speed.
He finished with 19 pressures (one sack) on 264 pass-rush snaps and logged three quarterback hits. He also had eight stops among his 21 tackles (ten tackles against the run) and a fumble recovery.
Chatman might not have the girth or polished technique (yet) to disrupt at the point of attack, but in limited pass-rushing roles where he worked inside, he was someone that opposing offensive linemen couldn’t necessarily ignore.
IDL Elijah Garcia
Garcia, who got his start as an undrafted free agent with the Rams, got some late-season snaps when injuries to D.J. Davidson, Armon Watts, and Dexter Lawrence began to deplete the defensive line of depth, and he didn’t disappoint.
Garcia showed he could stay on his feet, control his gap, and work his way to the ball. He finished with 14 tackles, two for loss, and a quarterback hit. Five of his tackles came against the run (64 run defense snaps).
Although he’s not very explosive off the snap, he played with discipline and toughness, showing enough production to warrant consideration for future rotational snaps.
ILB Darius Muasau
Muasau is part of the Giants 2024 draft class, the best class assembled so far in general manager Joe Schoen’s regime.
What’s most impressive about this young linebacker–who, remember, wasn’t even supposed to see the playing time he has, but thanks to the injuries to Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden, he had the opportunity–is his decision-making, whether in containment or penetration.
Muasau finished with 54 tackles (26 solo), three tackles for loss, and 25 stops. He closed out his season with back-to-back games featuring zero missed tackles.
Muasau, like any other rookie, will benefit from an offseason in the weight room. Still, it was hard not to like how he held his ground against bigger blockers, got involved in tackles in contain, and shot gaps, all of which were particularly noticeable in the game against the Eagles.
With McFadden entering his contract year in 2025, if Muasau continues his development as he has, the Giants might just have a ready-made talent available to step in who happens to be on a rookie contract.
CB Divaad Wilson
Wilson was brought in off the Cardinals practice squad on December 11. He really got his chance to make a case for next year in the regular season finale against the Eagles at a position where the Giants sorely need a major talent infusion right now.
There was enough to like in Wilson’s performance, as he did not look overmatched in his 26 defensive snaps. Wilson recorded four tackles and had a pass breakup on a 4th-and-2. He also contributed a tackle on special teams.
It’s a small sample size, and no, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the Giants’ CB1 problem is solved, but Wilson, who has a nice size and great speed, sure did show enough hints that just might warrant a longer look.