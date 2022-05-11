Five Rookies We Can't Wait to See During Giants Rookie Minicamp

From the moment he committed to the Oregon Ducks, the expectations surrounding Kayvon Thibodeaux have been short of astronomical.

Nothing has changed after becoming the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s rare to find a player that offers the same speed, power, and explosion that Thibodeaux possesses, let alone finding that outside of the top three picks in the draft.

Since his freshman year, Thibodeaux has been one of the elite college pass-rushers, and he looks to continue that success at the next level. Racking up 35.5 sacks in three seasons was impressive, not just because that’s a great output, but because he did it as the only legitimate pass-rushing threat on the field for offenses to focus on.

Thibodeaux posted a 17.5 percent pass-rush win rate in college, well above the average of 9.8 percent. This is even more impressive because of the attention offenses paid him through 2021.

For the Giants, Thibodeaux will be part of a three-man wrecking crew alongside veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams and sophomore pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari. Ojulari is coming off a season in which he led the New York Giants in sacks, and he was third on the team in total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Thibodeaux has said that he’s ready to play all over the defensive front if he’s asked to, and he just might be if the new defensive coordinator deploys Thibodeaux in the same manner as he did Odafe Oweh, theRavens' first-round pick last season. Athletically, Thibodeaux is more comparable to Tyus Bowser, the Ravens' leading pass-rusher from last season who played exclusively at outside linebacker.

Regardless of where he lines up on Sundays, expect Thibodeaux to become an instant playmaker for this Giants defense.