Former LSU Teammates Nabers, Daniels Set to Battle in Sunday’s Giants-Commanders Game
New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers no longer catches passes in the fall from Jayden Daniels, but at least they get to see each other twice a season since their respective teams are in the same division.
Daniels, the starting quarterback of the Washington Commanders, whom the Giants will visit this Sunday, won’t see his former LSU teammate on the field at the same time, but the two young men figure to be rooting for each other to come out of the game on a positive note.
Sort of.
“The relationship is still a brotherly relationship, so what we do is what our job is, but we’ve got a different relationship off the field,” Nabers said Thursday.
The Giants and Commanders are looking for their first win on Sunday. The Giants, at least in recent years, have managed to get the better of the Commanders in the annual series, but with a brand new coaching staff and Daniels at the helm, these are not necessarily one’s grandfather’s Commanders.
“He's a smart quarterback, a great team leader,” Nabers said of Daniels. “His running ability is great, arm talent is crazy, so I'm excited to see what he does this week.”
Nabers credited Daniels, this week’s NFL Rookie of the Week Award winner, for helping him get to where he is today.
“Yeah, for sure,” Nabers said. “Without him, I probably wouldn't be here right now, so having that guy as my quarterback, it took a lot of stress off me, so I took a lot of stress off him too, getting open. But we’re in a different space right now, but it's still the same game.”
Nzbers smiled when asked if his current teammates had approached him for intel on Daniels.
“Of course, yeah,” he said. “That's something that you’ve got to share when you're going against your old teammate, but any way to get the win.”
And he also confirmed that he and Daniels have already spoken about the upcoming game.
“We talk about the game, just talk about just football, but like I said, we’ve got a relationship off the field, so it's like we're going to talk smack when we play on the field, but off the field, it's a brotherly relationship,” Nabers said.