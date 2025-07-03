Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on NY Giants' Quarterbacks
If the New York Giants have their way, the quarterback room will not command much national attention during the 2025 season. Rarely have things gone this franchise's way lately, however.
The organization signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to inexpensive contracts to facilitate immediate improvement, and it traded up to select Jaxson Dart in the NFL Draft to bring long-term stability.
It remains to be seen if either part of this grand plan will work, but if nothing else, Big Blue should be intriguing.
Before the draft even took place, former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith shared his thoughts on both Wilson and Dart, giving fans further reason for guarded optimism when it comes to the signal-caller situation.
"Dart has the physical makeup to be a very good NFL quarterback," he said in an interview with Betway Insider earlier this year. "He’s the next best guy after Ward and Sanders."
The 2008 Coach of the Year was impressed with the former Ole Miss standout going into the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite some predictable struggles in mandatory minicamp, one would have to assume he still has faith in Dart's arm talent and athleticism.
Smith also shared his opinion on Wilson, whom he grouped with fellow veteran Aaron Rodgers. While he is realistic about what these aging gunslingers can accomplish at this stage of their respective careers, he thinks they can each have a positive impact.
“Based on what I saw last year, I’d say Rodgers and Wilson still have gas left in the tank," Smith said.
“Are they going to be the same guys they were in their prime? Probably not, but they may be able to play well enough to win. That’s the key.”
Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.
What can the NY Giants expect from their QBs?
Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are depending greatly on Russell Wilson in the short run and Jaxson Dart in the long run. If the former struggles and the team flames out again, the Schoen/Daboll duo may not get a fair chance to mold the latter into a franchise quarterback.
For New York's vision to fully come to fruition, Wilson will need to perform competently, and Dart must make undeniable progress in practice. The offense has been bland for what feels like an eternity. It's time to add some spice back to the Meadowlands.
Wilson may be 36 years old, but he can still unleash his signature moon balls. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion and 10-time Pro Bowler can better utilize the strengths of a pass-catching group that has been far too one-dimensional.
Perhaps Darius Slayton will get a shot to display his deep-threat ability with more regularity, and maybe Wan'Dale Robinson can improve upon his paltry 5.1 average depth of target from last season. Malik Nabers is already a marvelous talent, so it stands to reason that he can become even better with respectable QB play.
However, if the offense is still lacking a spark and the campaign unravels, Dart could potentially find himself atop the depth chart before year's end.
The 22-year-old must eliminate his bad habits, which include forcing passes when faced with pressure and failing to adjust the velocity of his throws. Inconsistency is inevitable, but Dart must learn from his mistakes.
Big Blue has to move with purpose when handling all of its QBs. The future of Giants football may realistically hinge on how management attacks that crucial objective.
Judging by his past comments, Smith seems to have some belief in New York's blueprint. Now, it is on the coaching staff and players to properly execute it.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.