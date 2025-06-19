NY Giants QB Jaxson Dart Offers Honest Critique of His Spring Performance
Anyone who has seen New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart this spring will probably agree that while he had a mostly productive and encouraging spring, he’s still far from being a finished product.
That includes Dart, who, following the team’s second and final mandatory minicamp practice, offered a frank self-assessment of just how far he thinks he’s come.
“I feel like I’ve made tremendous strides, especially from my first day to now,” Dart said. “Just being able to understand the pictures of the offense and whatnot... I’m just trying to take it to the next level over the summer.”
There was a lot to like about Dart, from how he commands the huddle to his deep ball. Then there were things that he knows he has to work on, including his footwork under pressure, decision-making, avoiding sacks, and sorting through disguised coverages.
All of that will come in time, as Dart, for the most part, has avoided making the same mistakes twice. And the progress he’s made as the Giants now break for four and a half weeks before the start of training camp has the coaches pleased.
Dart has been inundated with a lot of information from the coaching staff and admitted that, at first, he was a bit overwhelmed. However, he added that things are now starting to make sense to him.
“There were a few things I had to work on. But I tried to do my best to prepare and make strides each and every day, being able to feel more comfortable in the offense and improve on mistakes I made from the past day and just try to go out there and make plays,” he said.
Another main adjustment Dart is currently working through is distinguishing what throws he used to be able to make while in college that he can’t necessarily make at this level.
“I'm an aggressive player as is, so I think that's something that I have to continue to learn,” he said.
“There are times where you're making a throw, and you feel confident, and you have guys on the other end who are extremely talented, great playmakers who either break a pass up or make a great play on it,” he said.
“So, I think probably the biggest thing is just the qualities and just the overall athleticism on the other side of the ball.”
Dart considers himself fortunate to be in the situation he is with the Giants. Throughout the spring, he has had head coach Brian Daboll attached to his hip, providing feedback after every rep, both good and bad.
Daboll has exercised patience with his newest quarterback project, offering constructive criticism when warranted and praise when applicable.
This approach has given Dart the confidence to try things out and not fear making a mistake.
“That’s the only way that you're going to get better as a quarterback,” he said of not being afraid to make mistakes.
“You can ask the best to ever do it; what was their biggest reason for how they're able to improve and develop? Making mistakes and being able to watch, look back on them, and have a lot of humility about your mistakes. Being able to say, ‘I was wrong in this, or I was wrong in that,’ and then being able to be proud of the good plays that you make as well.”
Leaning on the veterans
Dart is in a fortunate situation, as there are three veteran quarterbacks – Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito –in the room with him who can serve as a sounding board.
Wilson is a Super Bowl champion with an impeccable work ethic. Winston, whom Dart once said before the draft would be his dream teammate, is a former first-round draft pick who knows of the pitfalls that can hit a young player with Dart’s pedigree who finds himself in the spotlight. DeVito is the most senior member of the group in the team’s offensive system.
“It's been great,” Dart said of the collaborative process. “They've been so supportive of me, and I pick up as much as I can off of them and how their habits are. It's great to just sit in the meetings and listen to them discuss and review things. I'm blessed to be in a room with those guys, and I feel like there's so much I could take away from them, and I'm excited for the room that we have.”
It might be hard for Dart to sit and be a spectator for the first time since he started playing football, but he understands that it’s only for the short term and part of a larger plan aimed at turning him into the best player he can be.
“I just trust them,” he said of the coaches. “They've had this blueprint, and they've done it with different quarterbacks, and you've seen them succeed at the highest level, so I trust them.
“For me, I'm just trying to be the most coachable player that I can. I want to play well on the offense. I want to be able to manage it and operate it at the highest level. I know that they do have a plan. I'm just trying to take it one day at a time, and I'm not looking for immediate results. I'm a process-driven person, so I'm just taking it day by day, rep by rep.”