Former NFL Player Turned Analyst Questions John Mara's Belief in Giants' Choice
New York Giants co-owner John Mara tried to explain his and business partner Steve Tisch’s decision to retain general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll after the announcement was made a day after the team concluded its worst season in its 100-year history.
But Mara’s statements did little to convince some that he truly believed in Schoen and Daboll. One of those people was former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, who viewed what Mara had to say as contradictory and then some.
Foxworth, appearing on ESPN’s Get Up, believes that Mara’s statements about how the improvements being sought “better not take too long” has cranked up the heat under the general manager and head coach even before they’ve had a chance to put a product on the field for 2025 or play a snap.
“By saying this, what you’re essentially doing is undercutting them and putting them in a position next year that every single week, they’re going be like, ‘Hey, is the patience up or not?’” Foxworth said.
“The players are at home thinking, ‘Oh, our coach and our general manager are on thin ice.’”
Foxworth believes that Mara should have spoken more convictionally about his belief in Schoen and Daboll's ability to turn things around for the franchise instead of sounding unsure.
“You have to say, ‘Look, I know when I made this decision, these are the right guys for the job. We haven’t gone on the right path, but we had a conversation…and they presented to me a plan that I sincerely believe in.
“‘I don’t know about a timeline. I don’t care how long it takes. I know they’re the right guys,’” Foxworth said.
Foxworth’’sopinion hits the nail on the head. While Mara’s honesty is always appreciated, even if he had any doub about the decision, getting in front of the media and delivering a message that sometimes contradicted itself was a curious decision and not necessarily a reassuring one.
That said, if Schoen and Daboll’s plan that they pitched to ownership works out to where, come this time next year, the conversation is about an upcoming Wild Card game rather than what unknown direction the Giants are about to embark on, then any doubts Mara, the fans, and the media might have will long be a thing of the past.