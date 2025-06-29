Former NY Giants OL Makes Grim Prediction for Team's 2025 Season
Former New York Giants offensive lineman turned analyst Geoff Schwartz isn’t feeling warm and fuzzy about his old team’s chances of having a bounce-back season, despite all the roster upgrades made by general manager Joe Schoen in the offseason.
Schwartz, who was with the Giants during the 2014-2015seasons, believes the Giants will come up short of their opening over/under win total of 5.5.
Schwartz cites the schedule as the biggest reason for his pessimism.
“They have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL, and I’m unsure they'll come out of October with more than a single win,” he wrote. “They’d be fortunate to be favored in more than one game this season.”
“They could find themselves down by double digits late in games. When they start slowly, the coaching staff may quickly turn to Jaxson Dart, who isn't yet ready to be a starter. New York's season is going to spiral out of control quickly. So I’m going with the Giants Under 5.5 wins.”
Quite frankly, it doesn’t matter what the odds say, as they’re not 100% foolproof. And while the schedule is challenging, it’s not completely impossible.
For starters, although the Giants were swept by Washington last season, they played them tough each time and were, in fact, a healthy kicker away from splitting the season series.
Second, the Giants lost nine of their games by 10 points or less despite having a weaker roster than what they’ve assembled for the coming season. Of those nine losses, seven were by one score or less.
And in case it’s already been forgotten, the Giants put a huge emphasis on beefing up its defense, particularly the pass rush, which last year finished 13th in ESPN’s pass rush win rate (41%) despite missing Kayvon Thibodeaux for five games, not having a fully healthy Brian Burns, and not having Abdul Carter and Chauncey Golston, who were added this year.
Schwartz even acknowledged that the quarterback situation, which was a significant part of the Giants’ struggles last year, is better than it was in the previous season. And yet, the argument about the schedule is based on last year’s results, which is a faulty argument.
Teams change, some for the worse, some for the better. If you’re going to acknowledge that the Giants have a better defense, then those “scary looking” opposing offenses the Giants are set to face this year shouldn’t be that big of a deal unless the Giants defense gets hit hard by the injury bug.
