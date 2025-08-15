Former NY Giants star OBJ Denies Retirement Speculation
Former New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr, strongly denied an online suggestion of his retirement from what turned out to be an X account spoofing ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
"Not done yet… thanks for hr concerns and have a blessed day," Beckham declared.
"No, seriously. Plz stop reading everything on the internet, and stop texting me happy retirement b4 u piss me off," he continued in a separate post.
"That will get no response. I promise u, the day I’m done I will let u kno. Again, if u text me happy retirement, I'm just gon have to block u. Thanks."
Beckham, who is currently a free agent, has made no secret of his desire to continue his career. But interest in the 32-year-old has waned, largely due to the effects of age, two ACL tears, a fractured ankle, and the other injuries he sustained during his career. He recorded only nine receptions for 55 yards and no touchdowns in nine games with the Miami Dolphins last season.
Seemingly destined for sustained superstardom, Beckham struggled to regain his explosiveness. He also rubbed many people the wrong way with his critical comments of Giants legend Eli Manning back in 2018 and his off-field antics while a member of the Giants.
Ultimately, New York traded the Offensive Rookie of the Year and two-time Second-Team All-Pro to the Cleveland Browns for safety Jabrill Peppers and two 2019 draft picks, a first-rounder and a third-rounder that turned into multi-time Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence II and outside linebacker Oshane Ximines, respectively.
Considering Beckham has played 10-plus games in a campaign only three times since then, and Lawrence is arguably the top defensive tackle in the NFL, it is safe to say the Giants won the trade. Nevertheless, the dynamic 6-footer found success with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2020 season.
Beckham helped the franchise win its first championship in Los Angeles (second overall, the first coming when the team was in St. Louis). The receiver proved to be a terrific red-zone target for quarterback Matthew Stafford.
If Beckham had not suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, the polarizing pass-catcher had a solid chance of earning Super Bowl MVP honors thanks to his two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
That injury effectively ended the New Orleans native's run as a game-changing receiver. He faded into the background with both the Baltimore Ravens and the Dolphins over the last couple of years. When the latter released him in December, a retirement announcement seemed perfectly plausible, if not probable.
But Beckham still has some unfinished business he wants to handle before making that difficult decision. Perhaps he is holding out hope for a Big Blue reunion.
Should the Giants reunite with OBJ?
The No. 12 overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft has suggested a willingness to return to the Giants if the timing was right, but the organization has not indicated interest in signing the athlete who electrified MetLife Stadium for five years.
The receiver room is already quite crowded with Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, and Wan'Dale Robinson all expected to command a sizable target share, not to mention tight end Theo Johnson and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr being in line for pass targets.
If Beckham is hoping to extend his playing days, he may have to look elsewhere. Though his legacy will always begin with and center around his tenure with the Giants, with whom he totaled 390 catches, including his iconic one-handed grab versus the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.
Beckham also scored 44 touchdowns in 59 games with New York. He averaged 92.8 receiving yards per week during that span, illustrating just how lethal he was when at his best.
