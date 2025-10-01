Four Things We Learned About NY Giants After Four Games
And just like that, the first month of the 2025 NFL season is in the books.
For New York Giants fans, the saying “time flies when you’re having fun” probably isn’t applicable for a team that’s 1-3, but which probably should have been 2-2 were it not for a heartbreaking overtime Week 2 loss to the Cowboys.
But through the first four weeks of the season, there have been some promising and not-so-promising trends that have developed.
Here’s a look at four things we’ve learned about Big Blue this past month.
The Brian Burns Trade is Paying Big-time Dividends
General manager Joe Schoen might not always make the right call when it comes to player personnel, but can anyone honestly dispute that the investment he made in outside linebacker Brian Burns was totally worth it?
The Giants acquired Burns, who at the time was a 26-year-old pass rusher who had posted at least 7.5 sacks per season since coming into the league in 2019 as a first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick, a 2025 fifth-round pick, and a fifth-round swap.
Schoen then proceeded to give Burns a five-year, $141 million deal with $87.5 million in guaranteed money, a substantial deal at the time.
So what has Burns delivered in return? In the year-plus he’s been in Blue, Burns is tied for eighth in sacks (13.5, with former Giants defensive end Leonard Williams of the Seahawks), fifth in defensive tackles for loss (14), ranked 11th in total pressures (81), and tied for third in forced fumbles (3).
In 2024, Burns was one of two Giants (offensive lineman Greg Van Roten being the other) to not miss a single snap, despite playing through some serious, painful injuries that might have otherwise sidelined weaker-minded players.
This year, he currently leads the league in sacks (5.0), having posted at least 1.0 sack in each of the team’s first four games. In addition, Burns ranks in the top 10 in pressures (T-9th), tackles for loss (1st), and forced fumbles (T-4).
That’s how you define value.
The Running Game is Developing an Identity
Replacing a running back of Saquon Barkley’s category is virtually impossible, just as trying to find a replacement for the injured wide receiver Malik Nabers.
But for the first time since Barkley donned the Giants uniform during the 2018-23 seasons, the Giants running game might actually have a new and exciting identity, thanks largely to rookie Cam Skattebo.
In 2024, the Giants' running game ranked 23rd in the league, averaging just 4.2 yards per carry and good for only 13 rushing touchdowns. It also posted five fumbles, all of which were lost, 68 forced missed tackles, and an average of 1.49 yards before contact, and 2.71 yards after contact.
Although early, there has been an improvement in the running game, which, by the way, is operating primarily behind most of the same offensive line from last season.
The Giants’ ground game currently ranks 17th. It’s averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and already has three rushing touchdowns, putting themselves on pace for 22.6 rushing touchdowns by season’s end.
How does Skattebo fit into the equation? The energetic rookie is averaging 3.8 yards per carry, slightly below the team’s rushing average.
But his team-leading 3.02 yards after contact, 22 missed tackles forced, five big-play runs (10+ yards), and two breakaway runs are a big reason why the Giants' run game has begun to emerge as a complement rather than a hindrance to the offense.
The Run Defense is Still an Issue
Another year, another round of struggles for the Giants’ run defense, which currently sits 29th in the league and has a -11.85 defensive total rush Expected Points Over Average (EPA), which is dead last in the league.
Want more proof of the Giants’ run defense’s dismal showing? Their 50% success rate in stopping the run is ranked last in the league, they are tied for third in the league (with Dallas) for allowing the most rushing touchdowns (6), they have yet to force a fumble against the run, and they’re allowing a 63.6% third down conversion rate on rushing attempts which is also last in the league.
That’s all kind of surprising given that Schoen put a heavy emphasis on bringing in defensive line talent to help supplement the efforts of Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence II.
What's to blame? The first place to look would be the 16 missed tackles that the Giants have. However, per PFF data, there are 17 teams ranked higher than the Giants in run defense who have more missed tackles than New York, so the missed tackle argument probably isn’t the best answer here.
What is, though, is that players up front are not shedding blocks and filling holes. A great example of that is the 54-yard touchdown run by Chargers running back Omarion Hampton.
On the play, inside linebacker Darius Muasau was tied up on a block, unable to shed, while Bobby Okereke was caught having to try to make up for that, only to be too far out of position to make the stop.
The Giants simply need to be more physical at the point of attack when defending the run and do a better job with angles and shedding blocks.
The Red Zone Struggles Are Still Real
Another year, another set of struggles for the Giants inside the red zone, aka the “dead zone.”
New York currently has a 26.7% conversion rate inside the opponents’ 20-yard line (32nd) and a 28.6% conversion rate on goal-to-go situations, which ranks just ahead of the Texans, who are last in the league in that category.
The problems range from a lack of execution to play calling, the latter being specific to the fact that there have been far too many slow-developing plays as the Giants have gotten closer to scoring.
According to TruMedia (via the Locked On Giants podcast), on passing plays where the Giants have run the shotgun, which takes a little longer to materialize, they have scored 3.0 points per game in the red zone, ranking 28th in the league.
When the Giants have worked under center in the red zone on passing plays, they have scored an average of 8.75 points per game in the red zone, ranking 16th in the league.
As for rushing plays, the Giants have just one touchdown in 20 red zone rushing attempts, though it’s hoped that with Jaxson Dart now at quarterback, the team will be better able to take advantage of the rookie’s mobility.
