Full Details Emerge Regarding Russell Wilson’s Giants Contract
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson’s entire contract details have come to light thanks to SI.com’s Albert Breer.
At first glance, the deal is structured very similarly to how former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones’s four-year $160 million contract was in terms of having achievement tiers.
Wilson’s base deal includes an $8 million signing bonus, a $2 million base salary, and a $500,000 workout bonus, which makes up the $10.5 million initially reported.
The incentives are tiered so that the better and more productive Wilson and the Giants are, the more he will cash in. Furthermore, the vast amount of his incentives are NLTBE (not likely to be earned), which means that if they are achieved, they will not count against this year’s salary cap.
Here is a list of Wilson’s incentives with the chances of him earning all or any of them.
Playtime (Total $2.5 million)
- 65% of the snaps - $500,000
- 75% of the snaps - $1 million
- 85% of the snaps = $1.5 million
Wilson has never played fewer than 95% of the snaps on offense in his career, that coming in 2016 when he was with the Seahawks.
Last year, he played 98% of the Steelers’ snaps on offense, so this incentive would be an LTBE (likely to be earned) incentive across the board. If achieved, it would hit this year’s cap.
Performance Incentives (Total $2.5 million)
- $500,000 for a Passer Rating 96+
- $500,000 for a 64%+ completion percentage
- $500,000 for throwing 20+ touchdowns AND a passer rating of 88+
- $250,000 for throwing 30+ touchdowns AND a passer rating of 88+
- $500,000 for throwing for 2,500+ yards WITH a passer rating of 88+
- $250,000 for throwing for 3,500+ yards WITH a passer rating of 88+
Last season, Wilson recorded 2,482 passing yards with a passer rating of 95.6. He also threw 16 touchdowns and had a 63.7% completion percentage.
That makes this cluster of incentives NLTBE, but it is very attainable since he came close to reaching those levels last year.
Postseason Incentives ($2.5 million total)
- $750,000 for playing 55% of the snaps AND getting the Giants to the postseason
- $1.5 million for playing 75% of the snaps AND getting the Giants to the postseason
- $500,000 for playing 55% of the snaps AND winning a postseason game
- $500,000 if he gets a second postseason win
Playing the required number of snaps shouldn’t be a problem for Wilson to reach. Making the postseason against a slate of opponents that includes the AFC West, NFC East, and NFC North–all decisions that sent multiple teams to the playoffs last year, including the two Super Bowl participants (Chiefs and Eagles) is the challenging part.
The Giants’ 2025 opponents have a combined 166-123 record, with 10 having achieved a .500 win percentage and 10 having gone to the postseason. That gives the Giants the most challenging slate of opponents, a group that, with a .574 win percentage, qualifies for the toughest strength of schedule in 2025.
Winning Games ($3 million total)
- For each game in which Wilson plays 50%+ of the snaps AND the Giants win, he will receive $176,470.59.
Wilson would have to go 17-0 to max out on this incentive, something he’s never done. However, because of how this incentive is structured, it counts as an LTBE incentive since Wilson has won at least one regular-season game before.
