Gameballs and Gassers from NY Giants' 34-17 Thrashing of Philadelphia Eagles
Perhaps New York City really does have a Dynamic Duo.
Rookies Cam Skattebo ran for three touchdowns, and classmate Jaxson Dart rushed for one and there for another as they energized the New York Giants in an impressive 34-17 rout of the Philadelphia Eagles that went against the grain in so many ways at MetLife Stadium.
The Giants ended a 10-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football. They defeated their archrivals for just the ninth time in 33 regular-season meetings since the start of the 2009 season and just the second time over the past nine meetings.
It also improved their home record against the Eagles to 6-11 over that span, but none of these angles clouded the minds of the new kids on the block.
"I just think there's, at times, some negativity that's surrounding here," Dart said. "For us, some of the new guys that are coming here, we just got here, so we don't feel like we were involved in the past."
Dart finished 17-of-25 for 195 yards, and he used a 20-yard scramble to grab a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.
"We’ve got a lot of winners on this team, guys who come out every single day, work their [butt] off to put on a good showing on Sundays. I feel like we're just connected. We just had some games, times, and moments when it hasn't gone our way.
"We do feel like we're a really good team, we have really good players. We're just trying to win games. We're just trying to stay internal and stay connected every day."
Skattebo ran 19 times for 98 yards, including 11 carries for 67 in the second half, as he and his teammates on both sides of the ball controlled the game flow with some help from the special teams unit.
"Those guys in the receiving room that stepped up today made some great catches – some huge catches on third down," Skattebo said.
"And continuing to build is what we need to do and play as a team. Eleven guys are on the field at once, and we all have to play together, and everyone has to be perfect to execute, so props to all of them, and great job today."
Who deserves important plaudits and who needs to clean up their play after this performance against the Eagles?
