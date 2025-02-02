Giants 2024 ERFA Primer: LB Dyontae Johnson
New York Giants inside linebacker Dyonte Johnson looked like he was well on his way to earning a roster spot last summer until an ankle injury landed him on injured reserve for most of the 2024 campaign.
Having recovered from that injury and now facing free agency–he’ll be an exclusive rights free agent–is it worth it for the Giants to bring him back?
Dyontae Johnson, Linebacker
Height: 6-2
Weight: 230 lbs
Age: 24
NFL Exp.: 1 Year
College: Toledo
Dyontae Johnson signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. After spending the 2023 season on the Giants practice squad, he made the Giants 53-man roster but spent most of the season on injured reserve.
The year prior, Johnson’s 2023 season, was uneventful as he spent the entire season on the practice squad for the Giants. He spent the preseason playing almost exclusively as an off-ball linebacker with sporadic snaps downplaying off the edge.
2024 Season Recap
Before that, one of Johnson's best traits, which made him a perfect fit for Shane Bowen's defensive schemes, was his coverage abilities.
Bowen’s favorite coverage to play with the Titans was quarters, requiring linebackers to cover more range than any other coverage call underneath.
In fact, that's the scheme Johnson mostly played at Toledo. In his five seasons, he allowed 9.3 yards per reception and finished with a 102.4 coverage rating, both of which weren't bad.
Unfortunately, a high ankle sprain put a premature end to what had been an impressive summer for Johnson, though he did eventually geJohnson's impressive summer.
He eventually got a chance to return to action late in the season when Bobby Okereke landed on IR and Micah McFadden missed time with a neck ailment.
Why the Giants Should Keep Him
Johnson didn't put for the large sample size, but what he did put forth in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles confirmed that what we saw from him in the summer wasn't a mirage.
In that extended Week 18 action against the Eagles, Jonson received enough rotational snaps at inside linebacker to finish as the tea leader in tackles with 11.
While he showed flashes of playmaking ability, he also badly missed some reads and assignments, likely due to being away from the game so long.
Johnson played tough and with physicality, and he moved well in space, showing just enough to whet the appetite of a coaching staff in dire need of playmakers.
That he is an exclusive rights free agnet means it won't cost the team much to keep him.
Why the Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him
The best ability is availability and Johnson was unavailable until the end of the season and should be replaceable late in the draft or in undrafted free agency.
Potential Replacements If He Doesn’t Return
Free Agency: Garrett Wallow, Tennessee
Wallow played three games for Bowen in Tennessee during the 2023 season after being signed off the Texans practice squad, so there is some familiarity with what Bowen runs.
Wallow, who missed the 2024 season with a pectoral injury suffered in training camp, would need to be checked out physically. He would probably come at a reasonable price tag, and he can also give the Giants special teams snaps.
We don't think the Giants ncessarily would benefit to replace Johnson with a draft pick as the price tag would probably not be that great of a difference.
Keep or Dump?
The Giants should keep Johnson to retain an inexpensive, young player who is familiar with the defensive system and should be a special teams contributor in 2025.
