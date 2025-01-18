Giants 2024 UFA Primer: LB/SCB Isaiah Simmons

Giants Country

What should the New York Giants do with the impending free agency of Isaiah Simmons?

Brandon Olsen

Dec 31, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked by New York Giants safety Isaiah Simmons (19) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Giants brought back Isaiah Simmons on another one year contract, but it just seemed that they couldn't figure out his best fit.

Isaiah Simmons, Linebacker/Slot Cornerback

Height: 6-4
Weight: 238 lbs
Age: 26
College: Clemson

Isaiah Simmons was drafted with the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals but was only there for three seasons. The New York Giants would trade a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft to get Simmons in a contract year.

Simmons would sign a one-year contract worth $2 million to stay with the Giants for the 2024 season. The addition of Simmons was to hopefully unlock his full potential as a height, weight, and speed freak who could be used in multiple ways.

New York Giants safety Isaiah Simmons
2024 Season Recap

Simmons played a rotational role on the Giants defense, where the matchup often decided his role. Against teams that like to run the ball like the Ravens, Simmons would play slot cornerback to have size available against the run.

Against teams like the Commanders, Simmons would mostly play in the box, where he could contribute in coverage and as a spy against a quarterback like Jayden Daniels.

Simmons was also a core special teamer for the Giants, including a blocked field goal against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

New York Giants safety Isaiah Simmons
Why the Giants Should Keep Him

Simply put, Simmons has a size and athletic profile that can’t be found easily. With unicorn physical traits, he can fill the roles of backup linebacker, backup slot, backup safety, and special teamer, allowing the Giants to keep extra bodies at other roster spots.

New York Giants safety Isaiah Simmons
Why the Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

While Simmons provides exceptional positional versatility, he’s never really proven that he could play quality snaps at all of those spots. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to just invest in players that specialize in those positions as opposed to a jack of all trades, master of none.

Duke Riley
Potential Replacements If He Doesn’t Return

A likely Day 3 draft pick that could contribute as a backup linebacker with athleticism, size, and coverage ability similar to that of Simmons but is more suitable to defend the run.

I don’t think free agency will have any one specific player to fill Simmons’ role, but someone like Duke Riley might be the best possible fit. 

New York Giants safety Isaiah Simmons
Keep or Dump?

The Giants should keep Simmons in the fold as a relatively inexpensive depth piece and core special teamer. He’s not great, but his presence allows the Giants to have more depth at other positions, and that roster flexibility alone could justify the small contract.

