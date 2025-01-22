Giants 2024 UFA Primer: P Jamie Gillan
The New York Giants punter situation has been fairly stable the last few years, if inconsistent in terms of production. So, would that be enough for the Giants to move on from Jamie Gillian this offseason?
Jamie Gillan, Punter
Height: 6-1
Weight: 207 lbs
Age: 27
NFL Exp.: 6 Years
College: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Jamie Gillan signed a futures/reserve contract with the Giants in 2022 and immediately took over the job.
After that 2022 season, Gillan signed a two-year contract extension worth $4 million, making him the 19th-highest-paid punter in the NFL in 2024.
2024 Season Recap
Gillan punted 56 times in 13 games in 2024 –that’s an average of 4.31 times per game for 43.7 yards per punt, which ranked him 33rd among 34 qualified punters. With an average hang time of 4.23 seconds per punt, Gillan ranked 28th in the NFL.
Gillan missed four games due to a hamstring issue. Gillan’s pooch-punting was safe, but most of these forced fair catches came outside the 15-yard line, Gillan rarely pinning a team deep.
Overall, Gillan was a middle-of-the-road punter who remains inconsistent, though his one-step punting makes him very difficult to block. His per-punt numbers were a bit down this year, but his holding for kicks was pristine.
Why the Giants Should Keep Him
Gillan had the lowest percentage of punts returned in the entire NFL at just 30.7%, meaning while he wasn’t doing anything spectacular, he wasn’t putting the Giants at risk for long returns.
Why the Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him
Re-signing Gillan would mean that the Giants are committing resources to someone near the bottom of the league in terms of average punt distance and hang time. Not putting the ball in harm’s way isn’t enough of a positive trait to justify paying for something that could be found in free agency or the draft.
Potential Replacements If He Doesn’t Return
Free Agent: J.K. Scott, Chargers
In free agency, J.K. Scott would likely be available for a similar price tag to Gillan but had better numbers across the board.
Draft: James Burnip, Alabama
Late-day three or undrafted free agency could give the Giants a multi-year replacement for Gillan and Alabama’s James Burnip and Florida’s Jeremy Crawshaw, the most notable candidates. Both punters are going to be at the Senior Bowl later this month.
Keep or Dump?
The Giants should allow Gillan to enter free agency and address their need for a new punter through free agency or the draft. There’s no need to retain what Gillan brings when the Giants could get the same production for cheaper.
