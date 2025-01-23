Giants Country

Giants 2024 UFA Primer: S Jason Pinnock

Should the New York Giants move on fro pending UFA Jason Pinnock this offseason?

Brandon Olsen, Patricia Traina

Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jason Pinnock went from being a waiver wire pickup (from the Jets) to a starting safety for the New York Giants. But with him approaching free agency and given how Giants general manager Joe Schoen has refrained from spending heavily on the safety position, has Pinnock played his last snap as a Giant?

Jason Pinnock, Safety

Height: 6-0
Weight: 200 lbs
Age: 25
NFL Exp.: 4 Years 
College: Pittsburgh

The New York Giants claimed Jason Pinnock from the New York Jets right before the start of the 2022 season. He would take over the starting role later that season and has been the starter since then.

In three seasons with the Giants, Pinnock has 211 tackles (143 solos), 12 tackles for loss, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), and 10 pass breakups.

At one point, Pinnock led the defense in tackles, but he was quickly surpassed by, among others, Tyler Nubin and Bobby Okereke, both of whom had their respective seasons cut short due to injury. 

Linebacker Micah McFadden (107 tackles) finished as the Giants team leader in tackles and the only defender to have 100+ tackles this season, unlike in 2023 when the Giants had two defenders (Okerke and safety Xavier McKinney) finish with 100+ tackles on the year.

Jason Pinnock
Jan 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Ainias Smith (82) catches a touchdown pass against New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

2024 Season Recap

Like most Giants defenders, Pinnock had his fair share of struggles in 2024, and a lot of that could probably be attributed to the change in the defensive scheme. 

In previous years, Pinnock could move around the formation more freely under Wink Martindale as defensive coordinator. In 2024, under Shane Bowen, we saw Pinnock play a pure safety role that didn’t allow him to be himself fully.

It’s certainly fair to say that Pinnock went from being a core safety to a replaceable depth safety in a four-week span. 

He was regularly targeted in deep zone coverage, and although he was technically sound, his lack of movement skills and instincts were brutally exposed.   

Pinnock matched his 2023 season tackle total of 85, but one area in which he was woefully underused was as a blitzer, which just so happens to be a strength. 

In 2023 Pinnock blitzed 7.3% of the time; that percentage dropped to 3.2%, though he had one more sack in 2024 (3.0) than in 2023 (2.0). 

Jason Pinnock
Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why the Giants Should Keep Him

While Pinnock had a down year, it was still a solid year overall in my opinion in a new system that limited him. His ability to play anywhere on the defense is invaluable and he should be able to take another step with his second year in the stem.

Jason Pinnock
East Rutherford, NJ -- August 1, 2024 -- Safety Jason Pinnock for the New York Giants. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Why the Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

Pinnock is yet another one of those defenders who doesn’t appear to be a good fit for what Bowen’s system runs. 

Unless the defensive coordinator plans to be a little more flexible in deploying players to their strengths, there is no point in retaining a safety whose lack of movement skills was woefully exposed in deep zone coverage, nor do we envision Pinnock even wanting to return to the same system.  

Nick Emmanwori
Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Potential Replacements If He Doesn’t Return

We have said it before and will say it again: safety is a sneaky need on this Giants roster. 

With Pinnock being the best fit for the system, plus his pending free agency and the history Giants general manager Joe Schoen has with not wanting to spend premium dollars on the safety position, we think the Giants, if they lose Pinnock as is expected, will turn to the draft.

We like Nick Emmanwori, a prospect out of South Carolina. Emmanwori, 21, is an elite size (6-3, 227 pounds) and an athletic defensive back with experience in multiple roles in that highly competitive SEC division.

 He’s excelled in zone-heavy defenses, which is apparently the Giants' defensive style of choice. He also boasts elite athleticism and a nonstop motor, and has been clocked at 4.3 in the 40-yard dash.

If that’s not enough to like about this potential Day 2/Day 3 prospect, Emmanwori also has advanced instincts and a sharp football IQ, which has seen him excel as the defense's quarterback, getting guys lined up and into position.

Jason Pinnock
Dec 15, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball as New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Keep or Dump?

With the Giants having chosen to retain Bowen, we don’t think Pinnock will want to stay, nor do we think the Giants will pony up the cash that it might take to retain Him, especially with Dane Belton waiting in the wings for a bigger role on defense.

Brandon Olsen
Patricia Traina
