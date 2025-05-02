Giants 2025 Draft Class Earns Stellar Ranking from Sports Info Solutions
The 2025 draft grades by Sports Info Solutions (SIS) are in, and the New York Giants made the grade.
SIS based its grades on each team's big board selections divided by its number of draft selections. The Giants finished with the fourth-highest grade average, scoring 6.34 for its seven draft picks.
In addition to being the fourth-best draft class, the Giants rookies placed second in the NFC, trailing just the Atlanta Falcons. New York’s class was also just one of six draft averages to eclipse a score of at least 6.30.
The Giants entered the 2025 NFL Draft with one first-round pick, which they used on Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at third overall. The team then traded for the Houston Texans' late 2025 first-round selection, which they used on Ole Miss standout Jaxson Dart, whom they hope is their quarterback of the future.
Both players were deemed to be starting NFL-caliber prospects, with Carter grading as SIS’s fourth-best prospect and top edge rusher (6.8), while Dart was slotted as the team’s fourth-best quarterback prospect and 90th-best draft talent (6.4).
Analyst Ben Hrkach raved about Carter’s athleticism, bendiness, and upside as an edge rusher in his analysis of the former college star’s pass-rushing defense, noting that the former Penn State star is also “unblockable without help and easily blazes past his opponents.”
He added of Carter, “While he does frequently win with pure finesse, he flashes independent hands and good grip strength when rushing the passer and in the run game.”
While Hrkach feels Carter’s current pass-rushing skillset needs more work and refinement, he’s banking on the former All-American to be an instant impact starter due to his motor, athleticism, and ability to play with leverage.
Scouts Mat Nuscher and Brandon Tew, who reported on Dart’s game, were more critical. While they agree that the former five-star recruit has the arm talent to make NFL throws, they also think Dart lacks in a couple of key areas paramount for a pro quarterback: throwing with anticipation and progressing through his reads.
The latter critique, they wrote, can lead to anxiety that causes him to move prematurely out of the pocket.
The good, according to the analysts? Dart “does a good job with his accuracy on the move and has shown the ability to make good throws across his body and down the field if he can’t get set. He is better in clutch situations as a runner than a thrower.”
To Dart’s credit, his arm strength and rushing ability make him an ideal fit in Brian Daboll’s offensive scheme. However, he’ll likely need refinement with various reps and a year-long sitting to reach his full potential.
Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander (6.5 grade) and Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo (6.5 grade) rounded out the Giants’ first four selections. Alexander was lauded as SIS’s 71st best prospect and a top-7 defensive tackle for his length, power, and ability to stack offensive linemen in the running game, and was praised for his “potential to be a difference maker in the run game,” which will likely be his ticket on the field early on.
While the analysts were lukewarm on Skattebo for his lack of top-end speed, SIS had the Sun Devils’ star ranked 66th on their Big Board, where he was this draft’s sixth-best running back.
SIS analysts raved about Skattebo’s physical ability, balance as a runner, and as a short-yardage rusher.
“Skattebo displays great contact balance against first, second, and third-level defenders, with a low center of gravity and willingness to initiate contact,” the analysis said.
“He is difficult to bring down with just one player, especially when hit high. He explodes through defenders when he puts his shoulder down and finishes nearly every run falling forward.”
Even in round five, the Giants were able to come away with a top-100 player on SIS’s draft board, that being Purdue’s Marcus Mbow. Mbow is slotted as a low-end starter with a 6.5 grade and was ranked as a top-six interior positional lineman at the site’s 75th-best overall prospect.
Knowing the Giants' offensive line struggles in the past few years, Mbow provides versatility along the trenches with impressive mobility and a high-skill set in interior pass protection to be at least a low-end starter.
SIS scouts highlighted this in their breakdown of Mbow in the passing game, praising him as an “intelligent player who can recognize and diagnose pressure looks at a high level” and highlighting Mbow’s ability to recognize and react to evident stunts.
Lastly, the Giants’ two seventh-round picks from the class are considered backups: Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black and Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II. However, the nucleus of this class will be from its first five picks, who all can be key factors during their rookie seasons.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.