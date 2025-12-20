NY Giants' O-line Takes Another Big Step Upward in Weekly Rankings

There are several reasons why New York Giants fans are sick to their stomachs this season, but none of them have to do with the offensive line , which, much to everyone’s surprise, has been a bright spot all season long.

The unit has given rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart ample protection, thereby allowing him to continue his development relatively unimpeded. Pro Football Focus has taken notice , bestowing special acknowledgment on New York's capable blockers.

The Giants’ wall of blockers has once again risen in PFF's offensive line rankings ahead of Week 16, jumping up one spot to No. 9 from a week ago with three games remaining.

"Even in the Week 15 loss to the Commanders, the Giants’ pass protection was sturdy," PFF's Zoltan Buday, the rankings compiler, said.

"New York surrendered eight pressures on 44 dropbacks — with no sacks or quarterback hits — for a 90.9 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, ranking sixth best in the league.

"The Giants have arguably the best pass-blocking offensive tackle duo in the NFL. Left tackle Andrew Thomas' high level of play is unsurprising, but right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is also excelling. His 3.6% pressure rate ranks eighth among 76 qualifying offensive tackles."

While some question Pro Football Focus's grading system, the data tells a compelling story. Big Blue, after floundering in the trenches for about a decade, has finally assembled a respectable fortress for its quarterback and running backs.

The remarkable turnaround is stunningly not translating to more wins -- the defense is performing far worse than most anticipated -- but it is worthy of praise all the same.

The NY Giants' offensive line is staying intact and effective

New York Giants tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) blocks Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Last year, New York's O-line was ravaged by injuries. Andrew Thomas spent more than half the season on injured reserve after suffering a Lisfranc fracture, and Jon Runyan Jr., Jermaine Eluemunor, and John Michael Schmitz were sidelined for a combined eight games.

The Giants' five starting linemen have been active at a much higher rate in 2025, missing only five games combined through Week 15.

Consequently, the results are incredibly encouraging. Thomas's consistent presence is the most obvious difference-maker .

The 2022 Second-Team All-Pro has given up just one sack and 12 total pressures this season, per PFF, and is flourishing in both pass and run blocking.

Thomas is also demonstrating exemplary discipline, committing just three penalties in 782 offensive snaps. He is the engine of this O-line, but as Buday notes, Eluemunor is performing at a high level as well.

The 31-year-old right tackle has surrendered four sacks and 18 total pressures in 897 snaps.

Guards Greg Van Roten and Jon Runyan have each logged 956 snaps, masking some of their limitations by being the iron men this team needs.

Schmitz incurred an unnecessary roughness penalty that stalled a Giants drive versus the Commanders, and he still has improvements to make in general, but the third-year center is coming along.

Put it all together, and you have one of the more reliable O-Lines in the NFL. Although Eluemunor's looming free agency could disrupt continuity at the tackle positions, New York seemingly has a solid foundation in place for its protection unit.

For Dart's sake, hopefully the line stays strong moving forward. This group is not just coming through for a young quarterback, however. It is offering fans some hope, which is no easy task for a 2-12 squad.

Thomas and company will be back at it when the Giants host the Minnesota Vikings (6-8) on Sunday.

