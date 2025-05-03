Giants Add "Juice" at Receiver with UDFA Antwane Wells
The New York Giants reconnected their new rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart, with one of his 2024 pass receivers when they agreed to a UDFA contract with Antoine “Juice” Wells.
Wells only spent one season in Oxford with Dart, and he was a big-play threat every time he touched the football. He ranked eighth in the FBS with 19.8 yards per reception, and he finished with 28 receptions for 558 yards and six touchdowns.
Before joining the Rebels, he was making plays for South Carolina. In his first season with the Gamecocks, he was named a first-team All-SEC performer after catching 68 passes for 928 yards and six touchdowns.
He began his collegiate career as a playmaker at James Madison before they both made the jump to the FBS. He played in 22 games and caught 116 passes for 1,853 yards and 21 touchdowns.
What's to Love?
Wells's frame reminds you of Malik Nabers. His speed allows him to create separation on deep passes without being sudden, which can be deceptive to defensive backs.
His build-up speed is surprising and usually results in him getting behind the defense. He is good at tracking the ball and allowing it to find his hands.
He is a tough, physical player. He can shake loose from handsy defensive backs. He uses his size and strength to box out defenders when the football is coming in close quarters.
After the catch, he is a physical runner with the ball in his hands. He can run through arm tackles and bounce off tacklers who address him with high pad levels. He constantly fights for the extra yards to pick up first downs.
What Needs to Improve?
Wells may have a frame like Nabers, but he does not have a similar skill set. He does not have that explosiveness off the line of scrimmage or when coming out of his breaks.
He also does not get into his breaks quickly, allowing defenders to diagnose his routes quicker. If he wants to stay in the league, he will need to work on improving his transitions.
Because of his lack of separation on short and intermediate routes, he needs to haul in more contested passes, and he has struggled with that.
He does extend to meet the ball, and although he is physical, he does not do a good job of bringing the pass into his body with the defender making contact.
How He Fits
He should be a familiar face who comforts Dart and a weapon with which he can grow. Wells will be able to work with Dart since neither will likely occupy the first or second teams.
Wells can be a great guy to work in the slot and get the ball into his hands quickly via the short game or screen passes so that he can run after the catch.
He can be a guy who picks up tough yards and also exploits defenses down the seams or on the outside deep down the sideline.
