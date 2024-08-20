Giants AGM Brandon Brown: Team Not Worried with Quarterback Situation
As opinions continue to split the New York Giants fan base regarding the state of the team’s quarterback room, Brandon Brown, the team’s assistant general manager, said the franchise isn’t panicking over the rocky showing by all three at the position—starter Daniel Jones, and backups Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito—to the point where they’ll ready to scan the waiver wire for other options.
“Why would we be in the quarterback market right now?” Brown said when asked if the Giants were keeping their options open after two shaky weeks that included both Lock and Jones having mixed bags.
Jones’s showing has a part of the Giants fan base worried. Jones, in his first live game action in nine months, went 11 of 18 for 138 yards and two interceptions, narrowly avoiding a third interception in two quarters of play.
While some have attributed Jones’s slow start in live-action games to the rust that comes from a nine-month layoff, the bigger issue is not so much Jones's accuracy problems—he has not missed a training camp rep—but his continued inconsistency in post-snap decision-making.
A perfect example of that came in the first quarter of last week’s game against the Texans when Jones, baked up to his end zone, double-clutched a ball after Texans defensive end Derek Barnett managed to get a little pressure on him.
Rather than throw the ball away, Jones, who by that point was in his end zone, panicked and tried to get a ball to tight end Theo Johnson in the flat, only to have defensive back Jalen Pitre step in front of Johnson for the pick-6.
It’s those types of mistakes, which continue to happen six years into Jones’s NFL career, that have driven Giants fans mad, calling into question Jones’s suitability to lead the franchise to the promised land.
But Brown and the rest of the Giants are counting on head coach Brian Daboll, a known quarterback whisperer, assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Shea Tierney to get Jones right in what’s a critical upcoming season for the former Duke star.
“The one thing I take comfort in, and I know there will be continued development in, is his ability to push the ball down the field--being more aggressive and taking those deep shots,” Brown said.
“This is the first time in his career that Daniel's had four receivers that could line up on a four-by-one track team and are creating natural separation. So, I just think the more we have the gelling, the cohesiveness--especially with that top group-- it's gonna be the best outcome for everybody involved.”
Daboll’s approach with Jones has been to give him leeway to take deep shots that are there to be taken, and if a mistake is made, fix it in practice so it doesn’t happen again.
While few quarterbacks pitch perfect games, the concern with Jones continues to be his painfully slow processing time, which has been an issue since his ACL injury.
Brown, however, isn’t worried, noting that the improved talent around Jones should be enough to set him up for success, particularly a receivers group headlined by Malik Nabers.
“I think DJ's gonna get used to seeing that separation, having more anticipation on some of these throws,” he said. “I'm happy where he is at. I'm glad he's been able to get his feet wet after eight months of really tacking rehab.
“And I think the O-line has shown continuity in the preseason. So, there’s gonna be an evolution process here where we can continue to build continuity, and DJ gets comfortable as we get more reps.”
If not, the Giants are potentially in for another long season.