Giants Best and Worst PFF Grades From Week 2 Loss versus The Dallas Cowboys
Despite a valiant offensive performance, the New York Giants still fell to the Dallas Cowboys 40-37 in a Week 2 NFC East classic. The game saw several late-quarter lead changes and an overtime period that featured both teams touching the ball at least twice in the period.
The standouts and underperformers from the game were recognized and assigned their respective PFF Grades.
Below are the five best and worst Giants players from yesterday’s matchup, along with an analysis of whether the grades served or not.
Top Graded Giants Players
QB Russell Wilson (88.2), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (87.3), DT Dexter Lawrence (87.0), TE Chris Manhertz (86.7), WR Malik Nabers (85.7), CB Cor’Dale Flott (85.2)
To no surprise, Wilson headlines the list of positively graded Giants players from Sunday’s performance. He delivered six big-time throws to just two turnover-worthy plays and finished with an 85.6 passing grade across 46 pass attempts.
Lawrence was the most dominant pass-rushing force in the afternoon, with a grade heavily influenced by his ability to rush the passer. He collected three quarterback hurries and totaled three defensive stops, but I don’t think he outperformed the likes of Nabers in the afternoon.
Nabers’s and Robinson’s respective grades highlight their dynastic receiving ability for the Giants. Each combined for eleven first down grabs and lengthy passing plays of 48 and 50 yards. Nabers even went two for two on contested catch attempts, making up for the lone drop he had early in the game.
Manhertz and Flott round out the highlighted players for unique reasons. Manhertz, the tight end, didn’t get targets or receptions but starred in his role as an inline run blocker and pass blocker.
Flott manned the outside for the Giants in his second start and forced two incompletions while surrendering just two catches for 16 yards on three targets.
Bottom Graded New York Giants
LT James Hudson (17.2), LB Swayze Bozeman (27.4), CB Deonte Banks (39.1), C John Michael Schmitz Jr. (43.6), OLB Abdul Carter (44.8)
There’s no denying how putrid Hudson was just off the first drive alone. He collected four penalties during the Giants’ opening possession and didn’t grace the field again before the sequence even ended in points.
Bozeman received some run due to the Giants recent linebacking injuries and surrendered a catch for 11 yards in the five snaps that he played in.
Banks appeared on the field for 33 snaps since being demoted down the depth chart and surrendered a 16-yard reception the lone time he was targeted. He also missed two tackles, although he collected five as well.
Schmitz appeared in 67 snaps as the team's center and surrendered two interior pressures. He was also underwhelming in the run game, posting a 45.3 zone blocking grade and a 55.8 run blocking grade.
Rookie Abdul Carter posted his lowest PFF game grade of his young career despite hurrying the quarterback three times and registering a hit. Much of it had to do with his run defense grade, which highlighted him missing two tackles and recording just one defensive stop.
Was Carter as bad as his PFF grade suggests? I don’t think so, but it seems PFF heavily factored his porous run defense showing in their grading scale.
