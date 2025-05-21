Giants Rookie RB Cam Skattebo Reveals Why He Took No. 44
Some jersey numbers just look like a natural fit for specific players. And for New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo, No. 44 is a perfect fit for a very personal reason.
Skattebo, speaking with Kay Adams during the recent NFL Rookie Premiere, explained that he took his first NFL jersey number assignment for a very special reason.
"Obviously, I wanted No. 4, but it's retired," he told Adams, No. 4 being his college number.
"My brother wore No. 44 in high school and growing up, and I've worn it a couple of times, so it's kind of a family number–a generational thing for me and my family. I wear one four for me, and one four for him."
Skattebo had a very productive college career. However, the Giants retired the number in honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Giants Ring of Honor member Tuffy Leemans.
Leemans was a fullback/halfback who was a second-round pick by the Giants in 1936. He spent his entire playing career with New York before transitioning to coaching in 1943 with Big Blue.
Skattebo’s current jersey assignment has been worn by some notable Giants in the past, whose qualities can be found in the rookie’s game. Fullback Maurice Carthon, a battering ram who helped the Giants win their first two Super Bowl championships in 1986 and 1990, wore the number.
More recently, running back Ahmad Bradshaw, who helped the Giants win their last two Super Bowl championships (2007 and 2011), famously wore the number.
While Bradshaw had a different running style than Skatebo, they shared an ability to force missed tackles.
Bradshaw forced 175 tackles over his nine-year career while Skattebo, in two years with Sacramento State and two with Arizona State, forced 262 missed tackles.
Skattebo and his fellow Giants rookies have been working out with their new teammates during Phase 2 of the OTAs. They’re also expected to be part of the voluntary Phase 3 portion of the offseason program–the OTAs–which begins next Tuesday.
