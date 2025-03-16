Giants CB Dru Phillips Lands on Impressive List
The New York Giants solidified their defensive secondary by signing cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevón Holland in free agency. While these are welcomed additions to a unit that underperformed last year, one returning player from the defensive secondary continues to draw praise after an impressive rookie season.
That would be slot cornerback Dru Phillips, who finished as Pro Football Focus’s ninth-highest-graded cornerback last season, finishing just ahead of Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins) and behind fellow rookie Cooper DeJean (Philadelphia Eagles) and veterans Patrick Surtain (Denver Broncos), Derek Stingley Jr. (Houston Texans), and Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens).
Phillips played in significantly fewer snaps than the other cornerbacks on the list. He appeared in 68% of the Giants' defensive snaps, starting six games, operating from the slot in 506 of his 614 snaps played during the season.
To further put Phillips’s accomplishments into perspective, Surtain played 90% of his team's snaps, while Ramsey played 96%. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie played in 99% of his team's snaps. That means the youngster did more with fewer opportunities.
The 2024 3rd-round (70th pick overall) selection took advantage of his snaps and instantly became an impact player in the secondary. He recorded 71 total tackles, seven tackles for losses, two forced fumbles, a pass deflection, and a sack in 14 games.
Phillips's first career interception came in the Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Joe Flacco overthrew a ball that fell into the lap of a diving Phillips.
Phillips was targeted 48 times in coverage and allowed 36 completions (75% completion rate) for 335 yards but only allowed one touchdown all season. He finished with a 75.8 PFF grade in coverage to finish 20th out of 223 eligible corners and 23rd in passer rating with a 95.6 grade.
The University of Kentucky product also excelled in the run, ranking 25th in run defense. His 31 stops tied for fifth among cornerbacks. The lone blemish on his rookie season was that he missed 11 tackles.
The Giants' secondary as a unit allowed 3,869 passing yards and 23 touchdowns and finished with the second-fewest interceptions (5). But the core is young, and reinforcements are coming next season.
The 23-year-old rounds will be part of a revised and young defensive secondary that also includes 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks (24), Cor'Dale Flott (23), and Tre Hawkins III (24), Holland (25), and Adebo (25).
Phillips could be in for his best season yet this coming year with improved secondary play around him.