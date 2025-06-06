Giants Center John Michael Schmitz Facing Pivotal Season Ahead, Per New Ranking
New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz has been good but not quite good enough since being drafted by the team as a second-round pick in 2023.
That’s the opinion of Pro Football Focus who, in their ranking of the league’s starting centers, has Schmitz at No. 26 based on a 61.4 overall grade (up from 41.4 in his rookie campaign), noting that while Schmitz has shown growth, he’s still not living up to expectations.
Last season, Schmitz, according to the popular analytics site, finished with a 67.0 run-blocking grade, which was 20th among 64 centers. His pass-blocking grade of 50.2, however, put him 54th among 64 centers.
Schmitz also drew five penalties, which ranked 48th among centers, but was charged with giving up six sacks, 64th out of 64 centers, while his total pressures allowed (28) ranked 61st.
Regardless of the accuracy of PFF’s stats, it’s fair to say that the former Minnesota anchor has been pedestrian at best.
Schmitz’s issues begin with a lack of physicality and nimbleness, two issues that are tough to overcome. He has shown trouble sliding in pass pro and gaining run-blocking position thanks to below-average footwork.
However, the lack of physicality is most concerning, given that he's more often than not mauled and run over.
How much of that is due to a shoulder issue that has popped up now in both of his seasons could be a factor, but that also has nothing to do with the fact that he struggles to stay on his feet and that he seems content to seal rather than hit a man at the second level.
Among the continued offseason goals for Schmitz, who was one of the top-ranked centers in his draft class, are improving his strength and working on his balance. Staying out of the trainer’s room would also be a bonus, especially considering how his shoulder issue, as well as other little nagging issues, have cost him some significant chunks of playing time or, as was the case last year, training camp reps.
The upcoming season figures to be a critical one for Schmitz to show that he’s taken his biggest leap forward yet.
