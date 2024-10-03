Giants DC Shane Bowen Offers Honest Assessment of Deonte Banks
The New York Giants would probably rather not dwell on the past, but there were clear concerns about the team's cornerback spot, as validated by their desire to draft a cornerback in the second round only to miss out on the guys they wanted by teams in front of them in the order.
However, the one problem the team likely didn’t see coming at the cornerback position was the struggles of second-year cornerback Deonte Banks.
Banks, whom the Giants traded up to acquire last year, has struggled this year against some of the NFL’s top receivers, such as Justin Jefferson, Terry McLaurin, Amari Cooper, and CeeDee Lamb.
Per Pro Football Focus, he’s allowed four touchdowns in four games but has just two pass breakups and no interceptions in 151 coverage snaps. And things aren’t going to get any easier in the coming weeks for Banks, whom the Giants have been counting on to neutralize the opponent’s top receivers.
“I think he's done a good job. He's challenged,” defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said Thursday. “We've got to work on the finish piece. He's been in good positions down the field for the most part.”
Banks has the talent and skill set to become the team's No. 1 cornerback, but he doesn't fully rely on technique right now.
When Banks was drafted, his man coverage skills were considered a perfect fit for the defense the Giants were running under former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. However, under Bowen, the Giants run a philosophically different defense in which there is more off coverage and zone than in the previous system.
According to NextGen Stats, Banks has allowed nine of 14 pass targets against him to be completed for 102 yards and one touchdown in off coverage.
However, his press coverage stats are worse. Banks has allowed six of nine pass targets to be completed for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Against Dallas last week, Banks was beaten on a 55-yard touchdown reception by Lamb.
“We've got to do a better job finding the ball, locating it, being able to play through the hands, understanding what situation you're in as that ball is in the air down the field,” Bowen explained on what needs to happen starting this weekend against a Seahawks team that has a triple threat at receiver.
“The low red, slant stuff, we've got to force the hard throw. We've got to eliminate those in-breakers and force the hard throw. They're going to have their phase. They're going to have their back shoulders.
“A big part of what they do this week will show up. But understand the leverage. Take away the easy throws. Make them throw the hard ones. The lesser of the two evils in terms of completion percentage and how those things play out.”
If there is one area where Banks has improved, it’s been in the penalty department. Last year, he led the Giants with 12 penalties, eight of which were accepted. Of those eight, three were for defensive pass interference and two for defensive holding.
This year, Banks has only been called for one penalty, that in Week 3 against the Browns when he was called for defensive pass interference.
Banks is not the Giants' biggest or only problem on defense, but the team certainly needs to get a lot more out of him if he’s to convince them that he can be a legitimate CB1 in the future.