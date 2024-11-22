Giants DC Shane Bowen Searching for Answers to Plug Leaky Run Defense
The New York Giants offense isn’t the only unit in need of a spark.
On defense, the Giants have one of the worst run defenses in the league. Entering Week 12, the Giants run defense is ranked 29th overall and has allowed the league's worst 5.27 yards per carry.
Hard to believe the run defense can be so bad despite the presence of Dexter Lawrence II, who is arguably one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league, yet here they are.
The Giants' run defense struggles were among the many things defensive coordinator Shane Bowen examined during the bye.
Of particular concern to defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has been the big plays opponents have been able to execute on the ground. The Giants have allowed 28 runs of 20+ yards, tying them for 12th (with Denver and Pittsburgh) and five big play runs of 40+ yards.
“Yeah, the explosive runs, like it's an area we've got to improve, and it's three to four runs a game,” Bowen said Thursday.
“And then you've got another 20-22 that you feel pretty good about. So, we've got to do a good job finding ways to eliminate those, making sure we're tackling, making sure we're fitting things appropriately, playing with fundamentals, being where we're supposed to be, getting off blocks and making sure we're getting to the football.”
To Bowen’s point, the Giants run defense has 47 missed tackles this season, the team leader in that category being one of their surest tackles last season: inside linebacker Bobby Okereke.
But according to Bowen, the missed tackles have only been part of the problem.
“I think it's been different guys in different spots at different times. So, I think tackling is the one thing that shows up,” he said.
“Yards after contact, we're towards the bottom of the league just in yards per carry. What teams are getting after contact? We've missed too many tackles. I think that's contributed. And then just fit understanding, making sure where we're supposed to be and not jumping under, not jumping outside until that ball declares.”
The problem is that at this point, Bowen can’t make many personnel changes. What he and the rest of the defensive staff are trying to do, though, is address all the little fundamentals that, when they’re not executed properly, lead to these breakdowns.
“It's just something we've got to continue to emphasize and work on,” he said of the tackling issue.
“And I think the other big part is just getting off blocks, like making sure we're shedding. It's one thing we've got to make sure we're where we're supposed to be when the ball is still back there to go wherever, but at some point, we've got to be able to shed and show up and make some plays.”
The sooner, the better, as starting with the Bucs this weekend, the Giants have four of their last seven games against teams who currently have top 10 running games, including the Eagles (1st), Ravens (2nd), Saints (9th), and Bucs (10th).