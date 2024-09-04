Giants Defensive Back Tyler Nubin Named to Prestigious List Ahead of 2024 NFL Season Kickoff
The New York Giants' secondary underwent some notable changes over the duration of the offseason, but one change made in particular has many people optimistic about the unit’s immediate future.
That would be rookie Tyler Nubin, the team’s second round draft pick this year. Nubin comes in to replace Xavier McKinney, whom the Giants chose to let go to Green Bay, who is paying him $17 million APY. .
Nubin, named to NFL.com writer Bucky Brooks’ list of ten most overlooked rookies from the preseason, was deemed by many as the best safety in the draft. The Giants somehow landed him in the second round, similar to how they ended up with McKinney four years earlier.
Nubin's known for being a ballhawk, coming off of a five-interception senior season at Minnesota last year. He showed another side of his game during the preseason: his willingness to come up and make a hit.
In the Giants' 14-3 win over the Lions, Nubin came down and cracked the pulling right guard, blowing up the run play and allowing his teammates to stop the ballcarrier.
Brooks praised the rookie for his blend of skills that have et him up for success in the NFL.
"Nubin is a ballhawk with superb instincts, awareness and range playing behind a front line that will make quarterbacks uneasy within the pocket,” Brooks said. “As a potential rookie starter with a game that perfectly fits the way the Giants want to play under new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, Nubin is a star-in-waiting in New York."
It's unknown if Nubin will get the start in Week 1 against the Vikings or if it will be third-year man Dane Belton. Regardless, Nubin is likely to have a prominent role as a rookie.