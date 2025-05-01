Giants’ Draft Class Ranked Third-most Athletic According to RAS Scores
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen not only produced a draft class representing excellent value and offering depth at key positions, but he also delivered a class that is among the top in terms of being the most athletic in the NFL based on Relative Athletic Score (RAS) metrics.
RAS, created by Kent Lee Platte, collects numerous testing metrics and physical traits of a player to produce a score that gauges a prospect's athleticism. The final score reflects a player's percentile compared to their peers at a specific position, with the highest possible score for a prospect being a ten.
The Giants’ Class of 2025 finished third in RAS scores, behind the Commanders and Vikings. Three members of the Giants draft class, including linebacker Abdul Carter, quarterback Jaxson Dart, and Purdue offensive lineman Marcus Mbow, didn’t qualify for RAS due to a lack of complete metric data otherwise used to compile the scores.
Giants seventh-round pick Thomas Fidone II, a tight end out of Nebraska who was the first of the team’s two seventh-round picks, finished with a 9.49 RAS score, the best mark among this year’s tight ends class. Fidone’s broad jump, vertical jump, and three-cone drill scores helped boost his rating.
Defensive lineman Darius Alexander (Toledo) is not only good-sized but his 4.95 40-yard dashes and 9'4" broad jump helped boost his rating of 9.17.
Cornerback Korie Black, the final Giants pick, finished with an 8.42 RAS score, and Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo, who showed off his explosiveness thanks to his 39.5" vertical jump, came in with the lowest RAS score (7.45) of those Giants players ranked.
Skattebo’s measurables align with past RAS scores held by Kareem Hunt (Toledo), James Robinson (Illinois), Decarlos Brooks (Arizona State), Jonathan Williams (Arkansas), and John Kelly (Tennessee).
The Eagles finished fourth in the overall ranking, and the Cowboys, whose group had a 6.74 average RAS grade, finished last.
